OnePlus Buds launched for Rs 4,990 in India - check price, features

Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Buds Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has entered the truly-wireless category with the launch of the OnePlus Buds. 2/7 The OnePlus Buds come in three colours -- Nord Blue, Gray, and White. 3/7 Each earbud comes with a 13.4mm driver which is claimed to offer a deeper bass, richer tones and clearer vocals. 4/7 Like all TWS out there, the OnePlus Buds come with a charging case. 5/7 The OnePlus Buds offer up to 7 hours of music playback and nearly 30 hours with the case. OnePlus claims that a 10-minute charge can offer up to 10 hours of music playback. 6/7 The OnePlus Buds come with intuitive tap controls that can be customised as per the user's liking. For example, double-tap to play/pause/invoke voice assistant/ change the track, etc. 7/7 The OnePlus Buds have been launched for Rs 4,990. The company is yet to reveal the exact date of availability of the OnePlus Buds. First Published on Jul 22, 2020 11:05 am