App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus Buds launched for Rs 4,990 in India - check price, features

Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Buds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has entered the truly-wireless category with the launch of the OnePlus Buds.
1/7

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has entered the truly-wireless category with the launch of the OnePlus Buds.

The OnePlus Buds come in three colours -- Nord Blue, Gray, and White.
2/7

The OnePlus Buds come in three colours -- Nord Blue, Gray, and White.

Each earbud comes with a 13.4mm driver which is claimed to offer a deeper bass, richer tones and clearer vocals.
3/7

Each earbud comes with a 13.4mm driver which is claimed to offer a deeper bass, richer tones and clearer vocals.

Like all TWS out there, the OnePlus Buds come with a charging case.
4/7

Like all TWS out there, the OnePlus Buds come with a charging case.

The OnePlus Buds offer up to 7 hours of music playback and nearly 30 hours with the case. OnePlus claims that a 10-minute charge can offer up to 10 hours of music playback.
5/7

The OnePlus Buds offer up to 7 hours of music playback and nearly 30 hours with the case. OnePlus claims that a 10-minute charge can offer up to 10 hours of music playback.

The OnePlus Buds come with intuitive tap controls that can be customised as per the user's liking. For example, double-tap to play/pause/invoke voice assistant/ change the track, etc.
6/7

The OnePlus Buds come with intuitive tap controls that can be customised as per the user's liking. For example, double-tap to play/pause/invoke voice assistant/ change the track, etc.

The OnePlus Buds have been launched for Rs 4,990. The company is yet to reveal the exact date of availability of the OnePlus Buds.
7/7

The OnePlus Buds have been launched for Rs 4,990. The company is yet to reveal the exact date of availability of the OnePlus Buds.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 11:05 am

tags #OnePlus #Slideshow #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.