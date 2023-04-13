L&T is building India's first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru | See Pics

1/7 Larsen and Toubro Construction is building India’s first-of-its-kind Post Office building, with 3D printing technology in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Twitter Video Grab)

2/7 The project is to design and build the 1,100 square feet Halasuru Post Office is being built at a cost of Rs 23 lakh using 3D Concrete Printing Technology within 45 days. (Twitter Video Grab)

3/7 The project scope involves structure, MEP, and finishes. The technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) and the structural design of the post office has been validated by IIT Madras. (Twitter Video Grab)

4/7 The 3D printing of the post office building is Cast-in-situ in an ‘open to sky’ environment, using a fully automated 3D printer. An emerging technology, 3D concrete printing has the potential to transform construction practices by quickening the construction process and enhancing overall build quality. (Twitter Video Grab)

5/7 Using a robotic printer, 3D printing technology deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with the 3D model drawing input. (Twitter Video Grab)

6/7 The process requires a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter- layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing. (Twitter Video Grab)