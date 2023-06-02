In Pics: A look at the most data-hungry mobile gaming apps

1/9 Your favourite gaming apps might be collecting more data than you realise. Surfshark recently analysed some of the most popular gaming apps and revealed the risks of in-game data collection. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/9 Surfshark analysed 510 gaming apps of which 433 apps collect at least one data point that can be used to understand user behaviour, which includes purchase history, gameplay content, audio, photos or videos, browsing and search history etc. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/9 These are the 10 of the most popular mobile gaming apps worldwide and how they stack up against each other regarding privacy. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/9 Canadians play the most data-hungry games on the planet, with a hunger score more than 14 percent higher than the global average. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/9 China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong are the five countries playing the least data-hungry games. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/9 Asian countries are on the lower end of the data hungriness spectrum compared to their Western counterparts. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/9 A variety of data are collected by the top 10 most popular apps, like, contact info, location, usage data, browsing history etc. (Image: News18 Creative)

8/9 With an average hunger index of 42.7, France produces the most data-hungry apps. (Image: News18 Creative)