    In Pics: A look at the most data-hungry mobile gaming apps

    Your favourite gaming apps might be collecting more data than you think. A look at what a new study reveals.

    June 02, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    Your favourite gaming apps might be collecting more data than you realise. Surfshark recently analysed some of the most popular gaming apps, and revealed the risks of in-game data collection. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Surfshark analysed 510 gaming apps of which 433 apps collect at least one data point that can be used to understand user behavior, which includes purchase history, gameplay content, audio, photos or videos, browsing and search history etc. (Image: News18 Creative)
    These are the ten of the most popular mobile gaming apps worldwide and how they stack up against each other regarding privacy. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Canadians play most data hungry games on the planet, with a hunger score more than 14 percent higher than the global average. (Image: News18 Creative)
    China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong are the five countries playing the least data hungry games. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Asian countries are on the lower end of the data hungriness spectrum compared to their Western counterparts. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A variety of data are collected by the top ten most popular apps, like, contact info, location, usage data, browsing history etc. (Image: News18 Creative)
    With average hunger index of 42.7, France produces he most data hungry apps. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Mobile gamers should protect their privacy when playing mobile games by reviewing app permissions and limiting the amount of personal information shared. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #application #Data Hungry Apps #Digital Privacy #Mobile Games #Slideshow #Technology
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 05:36 pm