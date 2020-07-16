App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | 4 leading App stores in the world as of Q1 2020

While Google Play Store and Apple's App Store dominated global app store lists, here's a look at the five biggest app marketplaces.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Google Play Store and the Apple App Store dominate leading app stores as such, they are two of the most important marketplaces in the world. Google Play the app store was the biggest app store with 2.56 million available apps for Android users, as of March 2020. Apple's App Store has almost 1.85 million available apps for iOS. (Data Source: Statista, Appfigures; VentureBeat)
1/5

Google Play Store and Apple App Store are two of the world's most important marketplaces when it comes to apps. As of March 2020, Google Play Store had about 2.56 million available apps for Android users. Let's take a look at other leading players. (Data Source: Statista, Appfigures; VentureBeat)

Google Play | 25,60,000 available apps on the app store as of the first quarter of 2020 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
2/5

Google Play Store | 25,60,000 available apps as of the first quarter of 2020 (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Apple App Store | 18,47,000 available apps on the app store as of the first quarter of 2020  (Image Source: Shutterstock)
3/5

Apple App Store | 18,47,000 available apps as of the first quarter of 2020  (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Windows Store | 6,69,000 available apps as of the first quarter of 2020. (Image Source: Shutterstock)
4/5

Windows Store | 6,69,000 available apps as of the first quarter of 2020. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Amazon App Store | 4,89,000 available apps on the app store as of the first quarter of 2020  (Image Source: Shutterstock)
5/5

Amazon App Store | 4,89,000 available apps on the app store as of the first quarter of 2020  (Image Source: Shutterstock)

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow

