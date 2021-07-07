Here are some of the best webcams in India to upgrade your remote working/learning experience

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that followed, remote working has become somewhat of a norm for a considerable amount of people. But it isn't just working from home, various educational institutions also rely on remote learning, which has led to a spike in demand for PCs. But not all desktop users have webcams and not all laptops are equipped with good webcams, which is a must if you are the one taking a session. So, here’s a list of good webcams you can buy when remote working/learning.

HP W100 | Rs 1,350 | If you need a good budget webcam, then the HP W100 is worth considering. The W100 is ideal for students and employees looking to join video calls. Video quality is limited to 480p at 30fps, so don’t expect it to be useful for taking sessions or hosting calls. The webcam also comes with an in-built mic and can be mounted on a monitor or tripod.

Mi TV Webcam | Rs 1,999 | The Mi TV Webcam is an affordable webcam that will ensure good image quality without breaking the bank. The webcam offers 1080p picture quality at 25fps, ensuring clarity in your video calls is up to the mark. It can easily be mounted on a laptop or TV and also has a shutter for privacy. Xiaomi’s latest webcam is also equipped with dual far-field mics and 3D Image Noise Reduction. So far as picture quality goes, the Mi TV Webcam offers the best bang for your buck in the segment.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam | Rs 2,649 | The Lenovo 300 webcam supports 1080p or Full HD video quality at 30fps. It features a 95-degree ultrawide lens and 4x digital zoom. The webcam has a shutter and a flexible mount to set it up on a laptop, monitor, tripod, etc. Lenovo has also equipped the webcam with full stereo dual-mics for crystal clear audio.

HP W300 | Rs 4,299 | Another good option for an external webcam is the HP W300, although it is on the more expensive side. The webcam supports 1080p video quality at 30fps to provide excellent image quality. You also get dual-digital mics that offer a solid alternative to sub-par headphones or in-built system mics. The webcam can easily be mounted on a monitor or laptop and also comes with LED indicators to alert you when it is in use.

Asus ROG Eye Webcam | Rs 5,800 | The Asus ROG Eye webcam may seem expensive for a 1080p webcam, but it is one of the best on the lists in terms of Full HD image quality. Additionally, the ROG Eye can also handle 1080p video up to 60fps, making it an excellent option for game streaming as well as taking online sessions. Additionally, the beamforming microphone allows you to stream with clear voice quality. It is quite compact and can be mounted on a screen or placed on a desk.

Negaor 1440p Wide HD Webcam | Rs 5,893 | The Negaor webcam is the only one on the list and among the few in India that can produce videos in 2K resolution. The 1440p resolution delivers crystal clear image quality, while integrated autofocus ensures you don’t have to manually adjust the lens while moving. Additionally, the webcam also has a built-in noise isolating microphone to capture noise while leaving out the ambient sound.