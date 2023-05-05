English
    Google reveals its first foldable phone Pixel Fold

    Google teased it first foldable phone called 'the Pixel Fold'. Google will launch the device at its annual developer conference, Google I/O event, on May 10.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
    Google teased it first foldable phone called 'the Pixel Fold'. Google will launch the device at its annual developer conference, Google I/O event, on May 10. (Image: Google video grab)
    Google has teased its first foldable phone called 'the Pixel Fold'. Google will launch the device at its annual developer conference, Google I/O event, on May 10. (Image: Google video grab)
    The company hasn't revealed any specification for the device. The teaser video shows that the Pixel Fold has a book-like design and on the inside it resembles a tablet when open. Google appears to be using a vertical hinge, like Samsung's Galaxy Fold series. (Image: Google video grab)
    The company hasn't revealed any specification for the device. The teaser video shows that the Pixel Fold has a book-like design and on the inside it resembles a tablet when open. Google appears to be using a vertical hinge, like Samsung's Galaxy Fold series. (Image: Google video grab)
    According to online reports, the smartphone will start shipping in June and will cost around $1,700 (Rs 1,38,000), making it the priciest Pixel to date. (Image: Google video grab)
    According to online reports, the smartphone will start shipping in June and will cost around $1,700 (Rs 1,38,000), making it the priciest Pixel to date. (Image: Google video grab)
    The Pixel Fold will supposedly have 24 hours of battery life on normal usage and up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver turned on. (Image: Google video grab)
    The Pixel Fold will supposedly have 24 hours of battery life on normal usage and up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver turned on. (Image: Google video grab)
    Tags: #Android #Google #Google Pixel Fold #Pixel Fold #sldieshow #smartphones #Technology
    first published: May 5, 2023 01:49 pm