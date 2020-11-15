Five latest Adobe Photoshop updates you should know of

Here's a look at five such major updates by Adobe for Photoshop that every designer should know of. Pranav Hegde When it comes to editing photos, Adobe's Photoshop and Lightroom are among the most popular tools used by professionals. The company, during its recently held annual creativity conference – MAX, announced a host of features across its creative cloud, including Photoshop. Here's a look at five such major updates by Adobe for Photoshop that every designer should know of. Neural Filters | With this update, you can now fix that extra tilt of the head in your pictures, or change where you are looking, or even colorise your Black and White pictures with the help of AI. Neural Filters is a major breakthrough in AI-powered creativity and the beginning of a complete re-imagination of filters and image manipulation inside Photoshop. Sky Replacement | Photoshop now knows what’s foreground and sky. The new Sky Replacement feature intelligently separates the sky from the foreground and allows you to create the ultimate images with beautiful, dynamic skies in just a few clicks. You can either select the sky yourself with Select > Sky and edit it to your heart’s content. Or use Edit > Sky Replacement, choose a new sky from our database or add your own, and let the new Sensei-powered, machine-learning models do the masking and blending. Intelligent Refine Edge | With the new update, you also get two new Sensei features in the Select and Mask workspace – Refine Hair and Object Aware Refine Mode. Located in the Options bar across the top of the Select and Mask workspace, the Refine Hair feature seeks out the people in your selection and automagically refines the selection of their hair. It’s as if you had grabbed the Refine Edge brush and done the strokes yourself. Also, now you can also click on the Object Aware button to set the Refine Edge mode to make those selections even better, even faster. Pattern Preview | Patterns created in Photoshop often end up on the clothes we wear, in the games we play, and used in a huge variety of other outputs. Creating a perfectly repeating pattern can be tricky, but now it’s easier than ever. Pattern Preview is a document view mode that allows you to envision how your document will appear as a pattern. You can move and adjust layers in this mode as well so you don’t have to wonder how it will look as a pattern. Fighting Deepfakes with Content Authentication Initiative | After announcing Content Authentication Initiative last year, Adobe has introduced a new feature to fight deepfakes and other deceptively manipulated content. The tool is built using an early version of the open standard that will provide a secure layer of tamper-evident attribution data to photos, including the author’s name, location, and edit history. This will help users better understand the content they view online and understand whether it's fake or not. First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:07 pm