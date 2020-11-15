Five latest Adobe Photoshop updates you should know of

Intelligent Refine Edge | With the new update, you also get two new Sensei features in the Select and Mask workspace – Refine Hair and Object Aware Refine Mode. Located in the Options bar across the top of the Select and Mask workspace, the Refine Hair feature seeks out the people in your selection and automagically refines the selection of their hair. It’s as if you had grabbed the Refine Edge brush and done the strokes yourself. Also, now you can also click on the Object Aware button to set the Refine Edge mode to make those selections even better, even faster.