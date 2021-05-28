MARKET NEWS

Best productivity apps on App Store to manage your WFH life

Here are some of the productivity apps available on the App Store.

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
COVID-19 has turned home into office for a large section of the global workforce. One of the key rules while working from home is being well-organised to get maximum productivity. You can stick to the traditional way of using a diary and keep turning pages while you scan each line or you can use some productivity apps available on the App Store.
Floret is an elegant and minimal journal and planner app. It allows users to add events, tasks, habits, and track their life journey with daily mood & gratitude check-ins and view it in an eye-pleasing interface. Designed by a Nepali-origin Indie sibling duo who left their jobs to get into app development for the love of Apple platforms. Some of the key features include adding events, tasks, and habits. The app also has a minimal, elegant and aesthetically pleasing design. Users can attach photos, set alerts and reminders for tasks, etc. It also comes with iCloud sync support so that you can have the data available on your Apple devices whenever you want.
Kaagaz Scanner is an alternative to the banned CamScanner. The Made in India document scanning and storage app garnered a million downloads within 15 days on the App Store after the government first banned 59 Chinese apps. Key features include adding a custom watermark, no sign-in, ad-free experience, among others.
Work from home has made signing documents difficult. Unless you have a printer at home, it is difficult to print a document these days. Signeasy offers a good solution and takes paper workflows to electronic form factor— right from signing to document management. It was also featured as the App of the Day on the Apple App Store in over 100 countries.
The Tasks app makes it easier for users to plan, organise and collaborate on their personal and professional projects. It has a one-tap setup to import tasks from your notes or reminders. Tasks is only available on Apple platforms, including iPadOS and macOS.
Mamma Miya is an app for moms; helping them make the best use of their day and organise themselves. It is designed to help users declutter their mind, stay organised and make room for what matters. The app prioritises the wellbeing and encourages you to dump all the things that you need to do, want to do and wish to do and then, integrates these back into the unique reality of your day.
