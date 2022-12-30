Best games coming up in 2023

From Software's next project after Elden Ring (the winner of the best game of 2022) rewinds the clock back to the studio beginnings. It's easy to forget that Armored Core was what defined From Software before the soulsborne series, and they are back to remind you why. The game will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

After Calisto Protocol's divisive launch, fans are now looking forward to the remake of the game it takes inspiration from, Dead Space. From what little has been shown so far, it looks like the game will be faithful to the original and retains the unique dark atmosphere and strategic combat. The game will be coming out on January 27, 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Diablo IV looks to reclaim the Action RPG throne it lost with Diablo III, and from the looks of it Activision Blizzard has made all the right choices so far. The game comes out on June 26, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The long running Final Fantasy franchise continues to chug along with a new entry in 2023. This time, the world of Valisthea has been besieged by blight, and creatures known as Eikons roam the lands. The game will come out on June 22, 2023 for the PlayStation 5.

Forspoken is a new game from Luminous Productions, and is being published by Square Enix. You play as Frey, a woman from New York who mysteriously finds herself in the fantasy lands of Athia. Combine parkour, magic and movement abilities to take the bad guys down and prevent disaster. The game will release on January 24, 2023 for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

One of the best roguelike games ever made is getting a sequel. Supergiant's Hades 2 will hit early access in 2023, and players will take on the role of Melinoe, the princess of the underworld.

The next game in the famed Legend of Zelda franchise, Tears of the Kingdom will take us back to Hyrule but this time you will explore the skies too. The game will come out on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

It isn't a huge surprise that PlayStation's Spider-Man is getting a sequel after the massive success of the first one. This time Peter Parker and Miles Morales will join forces to fight deadly new evil. The game is set to release in 2023 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Capcom's Resident Evil franchise continues strong in 2023 with a remake of the fourth entry in the series, which defined an entire era of third-person shooters. The remake will release on March 24, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

GSC Game World's Stalker series has a fascinating history all of its own. Between commercial hardships, and years of waiting for a sequel, Stalker fans can look forward to another adventure in the zone in 2023 (fingers crossed it doesn't get delayed).

The next big franchise by Bethesda, Starfield has a lot riding on its success. It promises a giant world to explore, stories to uncover and of course, tons of bad guys to take down in futuristic, sci-fi setting. It's also one of the few xbox exclusives on the list, with a release on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Towards the end of its last season, Capcom had managed to fix many flaws with Street Fighter 5 and the messy launch had mostly been forgotten. Street Fighter 6 promises a lot more, a single-player mode, player versus player, a new lobby system, more training options and much, much more. The game will come out on June 2, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.