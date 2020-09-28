This Rs 8-crore Rolls-Royce car has just been launched in India - have a look

The Ghost Extended, as the name suggests, is a longer version of the Ghost and is to be used mainly as a chauffeur-driven sedan. Moneycontrol News Rolls-Royce has just launched the Ghost Extended Wheelbase in India at Rs 7.95 crore. The Ghost Extended, as the name suggests, is a longer version of the Ghost and is to be used mainly as a chauffeur-driven sedan. The extension has allowed for even more space for the rear passengers along with some added features. In terms of design, nothing much has changed. It is based on the stretched version of the standard spaceframe architecture used on the standard Ghost and this has lengthened the wheelbase considerably to 3,465 mm. The keep the design simple, the developers only extended the rear doors and body around the openings allowing for all the original lines of the Ghost to be kept the same. Powering the Ghost Extended, too, is the same 571 PS 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. On the inside, the Ghost gets new features as well including reclining ‘serenity seats’ that come optional, a champagne fridge with two cooling modes, an air-purification system and built-in wi-fi. The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is priced in India at Rs 7.95 crore whereas the standard crore gets a price of Rs 6.95 crore. First Published on Sep 28, 2020 01:28 pm