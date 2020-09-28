172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|this-rs-8-crore-rolls-royce-car-has-just-been-launched-in-india-have-a-look-5893711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Rs 8-crore Rolls-Royce car has just been launched in India - have a look

The Ghost Extended, as the name suggests, is a longer version of the Ghost and is to be used mainly as a chauffeur-driven sedan.

Moneycontrol News
Rolls-Royce has just launched the Ghost Extended Wheelbase in India at Rs 7.95 crore.

Rolls-Royce has just launched the Ghost Extended Wheelbase in India at Rs 7.95 crore.

The Ghost Extended, as the name suggests, is a longer version of the Ghost and is to be used mainly as a chauffeur-driven sedan.

The Ghost Extended, as the name suggests, is a longer version of the Ghost and is to be used mainly as a chauffeur-driven sedan.

The extension has allowed for even more space for the rear passengers along with some added features.

The extension has allowed for even more space for the rear passengers along with some added features.

In terms of design, nothing much has changed. It is based on the stretched version of the standard spaceframe architecture used on the standard Ghost and this has lengthened the wheelbase considerably to 3,465 mm.

In terms of design, nothing much has changed. It is based on the stretched version of the standard spaceframe architecture used on the standard Ghost and this has lengthened the wheelbase considerably to 3,465 mm.

The keep the design simple, the developers only extended the rear doors and body around the openings allowing for all the original lines of the Ghost to be kept the same.

The keep the design simple, the developers only extended the rear doors and body around the openings allowing for all the original lines of the Ghost to be kept the same.

Powering the Ghost Extended, too, is the same 571 PS 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine.

Powering the Ghost Extended, too, is the same 571 PS 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine.

On the inside, the Ghost gets new features as well including reclining ‘serenity seats’ that come optional, a champagne fridge with two cooling modes, an air-purification system and built-in wi-fi.

On the inside, the Ghost gets new features as well including reclining ‘serenity seats’ that come optional, a champagne fridge with two cooling modes, an air-purification system and built-in wi-fi.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is priced in India at Rs 7.95 crore whereas the standard crore gets a price of Rs 6.95 crore.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is priced in India at Rs 7.95 crore whereas the standard crore gets a price of Rs 6.95 crore.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Auto #Rolls-Royce #Rolls-Royce Ghost #Slideshow #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.