172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|this-is-hyperion-xp-1-the-worlds-first-hydrogen-powered-supercar-5733181.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is Hyperion XP-1 – the world's first hydrogen-powered supercar

Many cars were touted as Tesla killers, but nothing comes as close as the XP-1. Of course, this is limited run car, but even CEO, Angelo Kafantaris says he isn’t interested in taking on the EV giant.

Moneycontrol News
California-based tech company, Hyperion, has just unveiled the XP-1, a hydrogen-powered supercar that is probably greener than an electric vehicle.

California-based tech company, Hyperion, has just unveiled the XP-1, a hydrogen-powered supercar that is probably greener than an electric vehicle.

Many cars were touted as Tesla killers, but nothing comes as close as the XP-1. Of course, this is limited run car, but even CEO, Angelo Kafantaris says he isn’t interested in taking on the EV giant.

Many cars were touted as Tesla killers, but nothing comes as close as the XP-1. Of course, this is limited run car, but even CEO, Angelo Kafantaris says he isn’t interested in taking on the EV giant.

Unlike the heavy lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, the XP-1 makes use of two large hydrogen tanks powering two motors.

Unlike the heavy lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, the XP-1 makes use of two large hydrogen tanks powering two motors.

This powers the car from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.2 seconds. Aside from this, the car is also capable of a top speed of 221 mph (356 km/h) and a range of 1,000 miles (1,608 km). Recharging as well takes place in 2-3 minutes.

This powers the car from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.2 seconds. Aside from this, the car is also capable of a top speed of 221 mph (356 km/h) and a range of 1,000 miles (1,608 km). Recharging as well takes place in 2-3 minutes.

The car itself is a beauty to look at with V-wing doors and a glass canopy. The interior too is decked with minimalist design elements am supposedly a 98-inch digital curved display which is probably the windshield itself.

The car itself is a beauty to look at with V-wing doors and a glass canopy. The interior too is decked with minimalist design elements am supposedly a 98-inch digital curved display which is probably the windshield itself.

However, this car is far from road ready just yet. The company itself is describing the XP-1 as an educational tool, but if actually produced, Hyperion XP-1 can make EVs take a long hard look at themselves.

However, this car is far from road ready just yet. The company itself is describing the XP-1 as an educational tool, but if actually produced, Hyperion XP-1 can make EVs take a long hard look at themselves.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Auto #electric vehicles #EV #Hyperion #Hyperion XP-1 #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.