This is Hyperion XP-1 – the world's first hydrogen-powered supercar

California-based tech company, Hyperion, has just unveiled the XP-1, a hydrogen-powered supercar that is probably greener than an electric vehicle. Many cars were touted as Tesla killers, but nothing comes as close as the XP-1. Of course, this is limited run car, but even CEO, Angelo Kafantaris says he isn't interested in taking on the EV giant. Unlike the heavy lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, the XP-1 makes use of two large hydrogen tanks powering two motors. This powers the car from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.2 seconds. Aside from this, the car is also capable of a top speed of 221 mph (356 km/h) and a range of 1,000 miles (1,608 km). Recharging as well takes place in 2-3 minutes. The car itself is a beauty to look at with V-wing doors and a glass canopy. The interior too is decked with minimalist design elements am supposedly a 98-inch digital curved display which is probably the windshield itself. However, this car is far from road ready just yet. The company itself is describing the XP-1 as an educational tool, but if actually produced, Hyperion XP-1 can make EVs take a long hard look at themselves. First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:47 pm