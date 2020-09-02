Second-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost launched with more luxury and a whisper-quiet cabin

Rolls-Royce has just launched the second-generation Ghost, a car first showcased almost 11 years ago, with changes that may be subtle, but extraordinary nonetheless. Moneycontrol News Rolls-Royce has just launched the second-generation Ghost, a car first showcased almost 11 years ago, with changes that may be subtle, but extraordinary nonetheless. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) The front, for example, gets new laser headlamps that can light up the way, up to 600 m ahead of you. Surrounding these are C-shaped DRLs, while the new, more aggressive bumper has an air intake that spans the entire front side. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) The side profile of the car does resemble the older Ghost, but of course, subtle changes here and there while the rear gets a new set of near-squaretail-lights. But having said this, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that almost every detail, save for the Spirit of Ecstasy and the umbrellas, on the new Ghost is, well, new. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) The new Ghost also uses the same aluminium spaceframe architecture as the Phantom and the Cullinan. The Ghost has now grown by 89 mm in length, 30 mm in width and 21 mm in height. Wheelbase, however, remains the same. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) Powering the Ghost is a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 571 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque. Unlike the original Ghost, however, the engine sends power to all four wheels allowing the Ghost to achieve a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) Getting to the interiors of the Ghost, there are changes but the familiarity of minimalism and high-end luxury will not be missed. ‘Stars’ have now been added to the dashboard extending what used to already be present in the headliner. There is now a touchscreen unit which is hidden away when the car is off, but everything else looks fashionable. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) Despite this, Rolls-Royce has said that the Ghost is the most technologically advanced car they offer. Where the car had self-closing doors, they also now open by themselves. The car also gets a microenvironment purification system with the climate control, a 1,300 watt 18-speaker setup from Bose, rear-seat entertainment screens and a cabin so quiet that only a ‘whisper’ tone is heard inside. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) Of course, the car also comes with all the safety tech it requires like head-up display, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, wildlife and pedestrian warnings, auto park and alertness assistant. With deliveries set to begin sometime next year, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is priced at Rs 6.95 crore. (Image source: Rolls-Royce) First Published on Sep 2, 2020 04:49 pm