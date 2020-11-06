Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched; check price, specs, other details here

The Meteor 350’s starting price is Rs 175,825. The bike comes in three variants: Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. While Fireball is the entry variant, Stellar is priced at 181,342, and the Supernova is priced at Rs 190,536, all prices ex-showroom, Chennai. There is a three-year warranty on the Meteor 350 also. (Image: Royal Enfield)