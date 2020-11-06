Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched; check price, specs, other details here

Royal Enfield has added the Meteor 350 cruiser to its lineup. Check out every detail of the bike which is replacing the Thunderbird 350 Swaraj Baggonkar The Meteor 350’s starting price is Rs 175,825. The bike comes in three variants: Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. While Fireball is the entry variant, Stellar is priced at 181,342, and the Supernova is priced at Rs 190,536, all prices ex-showroom, Chennai. There is a three-year warranty on the Meteor 350 also. (Image: Royal Enfield) The fuel tank capacity of the Meteor is 15 litre. The bike has a wheelbase of 1400mm and a seat height of 765mm. There is a 300mm disc brake in the front with twin piston floating calliper, while the rear gets a 270mm disc, single piston floating calliper. (Image: Royal Enfield) The Meteor is powered by a single cylinder 349cc, four stroke, air-cooled engine generating peak power of 20.2bhp@6100rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. (Image: Royal Enfield) The front tyre is 100/90 – 19 inch- 57P, while the rear tyre is a 140/70 – 17 inch-66P. Both are tubeless tyres fitted onto alloy wheels. The bike is designed and developed at Royal Enfield’s two technical centres, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Bruntingthorpe, UK. (Image: Royal Enfield) The front suspension is telescopic, 41 mm fork, 130mm travel, while the rear suspension is twin tube emulsion shock absorber with 6-step adjustable preload. (Image: Royal Enfield) The Meteor 350 features a Tipper navigation system, a first in a Royal Enfield. Powered by Google Maps and the Royal Enfield App, that connects a smartphone with the motorcycle through Bluetooth. (Image: Royal Enfield) Tipper is a navigation solution, developed for motorcyclists, that provides directions through an intuitive display system. There is a USB charging port on the Meteor 350 too. (Image: Royal Enfield) There are seven colours on offer with the Meteor 350. Consumers will get to chose from Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Blue, Stellar Red, Stellar Black, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue. (Image: Royal Enfield) Along with the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has also introduced ‘Make It Yours’, a motorcycle personalisation tool. Buyers can choose from ‘thousands’ of combinations, including eight additional colour options. (Image: Royal Enfield) The Meteor 350 will replace the Thunderbird 350, the only cruiser-styled bike in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. The Meteor 350 is the sixth brand from Royal Enfield after Classic, Himalayan, Continental GT, Interceptor, and Bullet. (Image: Royal Enfield) First Published on Nov 6, 2020 03:02 pm