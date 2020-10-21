Nissan Magnite SUV revealed; from launch details to its standout features, here's all you need to know

Check out the standout features of the all-new Nissan Magnite. Swaraj Baggonkar Nissan Motor Corporation unveiled the new Nissan Magnite on October 21. The Magnite will commercially be launched in January and bookings of the SUV will open in a few weeks. Engineered in Japan it is the first Nissan car that will be launched first in India before moving to other parts of the world. (Image: Nissan) Prices of the SUV and details of the variants will be revealed at the time of the commercial launch. The vehicle is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 7-9 lakh. (Image: Nissan) The Magnite is the first sub-4 meter compact SUV from Nissan and the 12th product in the segment overall. Magnite’s platform is CMF A+ which is the same as the Renault Triber. The same platform will also be used for the upcoming Renault compact SUV codenamed HBC. (Image: Nissan) An 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto joins the first-in-class 7-inch thin-film-transistor instrument screen in the Magnite. (Image: Nissan) The Magnite also features tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle dynamic control, cruise control, antilock braking system electronic brake force distribution system, traction control, hill start assist, speed sensing door lock and central locking (Image: Nissan) The features list includes a 360 degree camera set up, a first in the segment, which allows the occupants to get a view of the surroundings with the help of cameras. (Image: Nissan) The Magnite will come with two petrol engine options, a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated engine. There is no diesel option on offer (Image: Nissan) The Nissan Magnite will compete against the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra TUV300, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Thar and Toyota Urban Cruiser. (Image: Nissan) The Magnite has been tested at Nissan’s Tochigi Proving Ground in Japan, where vehicles like the Nissan GT-R and the upcoming Nissan Ariya crossover EV have been put through their paces (Image: Nissan) Kia Seltos is presently the market leader of the segment. The compact SUV segment which also has Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100 generates sales of 40,000-50,000 units a month. (Image: Nissan) First Published on Oct 21, 2020 04:28 pm