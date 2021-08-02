July auto sales: Car demand grows robustly after ease of COVID-19 restrictions

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, posted 37 percent increase in domestic sales in July to 1,33,732 units as against 97,768 units sold in the same month last year. The company also mentioned that volumes are not comparable because of pandemic-related disruption in July 2020. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest carmaker, saw 26 percent growth in July volumes to 48,042 units over 38,200 units sold in the same month last year. Newly-launched Alcazar, Creta and Venue fuelled the rise in volumes. (Image: Hyundai)

Volumes of the country’s third largest carmaker, Tata Motors, grew 101 percent in July to 30,185 units as compared to 15,012 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Tata Motors)

Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra, saw 91 percent rise in domestic sales to 21,046 units as against 11,025 units sold in the same month in 2020. M&M launched the Bolero Neo in July. (Image: M&M)

Honda Cars India said it ramped up production during July to achieve domestic sales of 6,055 units, a rise of 12 percent as against 5,383 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Honda)

Riding high on Fortuner and Innova Crysta, Toyota Kirloskar clocked domestic sales of 13,105 units during July, a rise of 143 percent as against 5,386 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Toyota)

Japanese car brand Nissan said its sales grew more than five times to 4,259 units during July as against 784 units sold in the same month last year. The compact SUV Magnite contributed the maximum to the total volumes. (Image: Nissan)

MG Motor India doubled its volumes to 4,225 units during July largely due to strong demand for the Hector and ZS EV. The company had clocked sales of 2105 units in the same month in 2020. (Image: MG Motor)