In Pictures: Top-10 hatchbacks for 2021 under Rs 7 lakh

If you are out to buy yourself a small hatchback, one that is practical and fun to drive but easy on the wallet, here’s a list for you to consider.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Small cars aren’t all the rage any more. That glory now belongs to the compact SUV segment. However, if you are out to buy yourself a small hatchback, one that practical and fun to drive, but a little easy on the wallet, here’s a list you could consider.
Renault Kwid | Rs 3.13 lakh | The Kwid is probably one of the funkiest cars on this list. Targeted towards the younger crow, the Kwid is not just fun to look at but offers a fairly decent driving experience as well.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Rs 4.65 lakh The WagonR has been a popular car for a while now thanks to its tall-boy stance. The WagonR also has a CNG option just incase the rising fuel costs deter you from considering a new car.
Hyundai Santro | Rs 4.67 lakh | The Santro has legendary written all over it. Hyundai’s first entry into the India market was revitalised into what you have today. It still gets the tall-boy stance that was loved in the original car.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis | Rs 4.89 lakh | The Ignis comes into Maruti Suzuki’s funkiest looking car. With an offbeat design, it has managed to earn favour among the youth.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Rs 5.19 lakh | The Hyundai i10 Nios brings with it a turbo engine that is fairly unrivalled thanks to the enormous amounts of torque it has to offer.
Tata Altroz | Rs 5.69 lakh | The Altroz is Tata’s entry into the premium hatchback segment and apart from the oodles of cabin space it has to offer, there is also a turbo-petrol engine option for those looking to get a little more kick out of their ride.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.73 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Swift consistently ranks in the top-5 charts according to sales. This comes as no surprise because of its affordability as well as premiumness at the price it is offered.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Rs 5.90 lakh | The Baleno is the first premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki and despite a starting price of Rs 6. Lakh, the Baleno has managed to stay in the top-five charts in monthly sales. It offers a boat load of features and a very spacious cabin.
Volkswagen Polo | Rs 6.01 lakh | The Volkswagen Polo is a bit dated now considering a new-gen Polo was launched internationally. It does manage to offer a sprightly engine, however, which for the time being at least could be its saving grace.
Hyundai i20 | Rs 6.79 lakh | The i20 was only recently given an upgrade and with that came new a design and a mighty motor that promises fun for any of those seeking it.
TAGS: #Auto #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Renault #Slideshow #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Mar 28, 2021 01:09 pm

