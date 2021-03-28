In Pictures: Top-10 hatchbacks for 2021 under Rs 7 lakh

Small cars aren’t all the rage any more. The crown now belongs to the compact SUV segment. However, if you are out to buy yourself a small hatchback, one that is practical and fun to drive but is easy on the wallet, here’s a list for you to consider.

Renault Kwid | Rs 3.13 lakh | The Kwid is probably one of the funkiest cars on this list. Targeted towards the younger crowd, the Kwid is not just fun to look at but offers a fairly decent driving experience as well.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Rs 4.65 lakh The WagonR has been a popular car for a while now, thanks to its tall-boy stance. The WagonR also has a CNG option if rising fuel costs deter you from considering a new car.

Hyundai Santro | Rs 4.67 lakh | The Santro has legend written all over it. Hyundai’s entry into the Indian market was revitalised by this car. It still gets the tall-boy stance that was loved in the original car.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis | Rs 4.89 lakh | The Ignis is Maruti Suzuki’s funkiest car. With an offbeat design, it has managed to find favour among the youth.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Rs 5.19 lakh | The Hyundai i10 Nios come with a turbo engine that is almost unmatched, thanks to the enormous amounts of torque it has to offer.

Tata Altroz | Rs 5.69 lakh | The Altroz is Tata’s entry into the premium hatchback segment and apart from oodles of cabin space, there is also a turbo-petrol engine option for those looking to get a little more kick out of their ride.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.73 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Swift consistently ranks among the top-5 charts according to sales. This comes as no surprise because of its affordability as well as the premium it offers at the price.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Rs 5.90 lakh | The Baleno is the first premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki and despite a starting price of Rs 6 lakh, it has managed to stay among the top five charts in monthly sales. It offers a boat-load of features and a very spacious cabin.

Volkswagen Polo | Rs 6.01 lakh | The Volkswagen Polo is a bit dated now considering a new-gen Polo was launched internationally. It does manage to offer a sprightly engine, which could be its saving grace.