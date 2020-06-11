In Pics | BMW X6 launched: Specs, features and prices revealed

BMW is offering the X6 in just the xDrive40i powertrain option. This is a 3-litre straight six turbo charged petrol engine that is capable of churning out 340 PS of power and 450 Nm if peak torque. This comes mated to a ZF 8-speed transmission. The X6 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h. (Image source: BMW)