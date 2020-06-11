In Pics | BMW X6 launched: Specs, features and prices revealed

The BMW X6, with its offbeat styling back in 2008 started the trend for the coupe styled SUV. It is big, beefy and yet, with the raked roofline, the X6 still manages to pull off a fast looking stance when viewed from the side.
While bookings for the BMW X6 started way back in January, the SUV has just been launched in India. (Image source: BMW)
When compared to the outgoing model, the X6 gets sportier and beefier, too. There is a wider grille with the option to light it up and the spoiler sits lower than the outgoing car. (Image source: BMW)
The X6 gets two trim options, xLine and M Sport. Both tims are visually different along with having a few changes in the mechanicals. The xLine gets aluminium trim for the grille, roof rails, etc, bumpers and alloys unique to the xLine and grey body cladding. (Image source: BMW)
The M Sport on the other hand, gets a sportier exterior package with high gloss trim, larger alloy wheels and the M aero package. Mechanically, the M Sport is superior, too, with a unique suspension setup, brakes and exhausts. The inside too gets M specific pedals and steering wheels and there is a carbon fibre interior trim as an optional package. (Image source: BMW)
BMW is offering the X6 in just the xDrive40i powertrain option. This is a 3-litre straight six turbo charged petrol engine that is capable of churning out 340 PS of power and 450 Nm if peak torque. This comes mated to a ZF 8-speed transmission. The X6 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h. (Image source: BMW)
The BMW X6 of course gets a lot of features on the inside too. Most notable is the twin 12.3-inch Drive infotainment system, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof. There is an array of optional features like audio by Harman Kardon, head-up display, Ambient Air Package, Crafted Clarity Glass Application, etc. (Image source: BMW)
Both trims of the BMW X6 are priced identically at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV goes up against the likes of the Mercedes GLE and the Audi Q8. (Image source: BMW)
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 12:54 pm