Genesis X Concept car previewed; a study in Hyundai's Two-Lines design philosophy

Korean premium car company Genesis has just unveiled the Genesis X Concept, an electric sedan built with one thought in mind, luxurious grand touring. (Image source: Genesis)

Genesis was founded by Hyundai in 2015 as a lineup of luxury cars in the brand’s portfolio. (Image source: Genesis)

The Genesis X concept on one hand hasn’t been revealed in full. There are pictures and the most the brand is willing to tell us is that the car is a ‘high-performance GT’. (Image source: Genesis)

The Genesis X, however, is design study with Hyundai honing their ‘Two Lines’ philosophy that can be seen in the headlamps, tail lamps and other elements inside and outside. (Image source: Genesis)

The Genesis is also a very driver-oriented car. The dash board and the centre console surround the driver in a very cockpit-esque way and bucket seats and four-point seatbelts make up for what we would consider sporty. (Image source: Genesis)

The inside of the coupe is mainly made up of upcycled materials. The seat belts, steering wheel cover and even the airbag cover is made up of waste leather from other processes. (Image source: Genesis)