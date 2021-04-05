English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

Genesis X Concept car previewed; a study in Hyundai's Two-Lines design philosophy

The Genesis X concept on one hand hasn’t been revealed in full. There are pictures and the most the brand is willing to tell us is that the car is a ‘high-performance GT’.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Korean premium car company Genesis has just unveiled the Genesis X Concept, an electric sedan built with one though in mind, luxurious grand touring. (Image source: Genesis)
Korean premium car company Genesis has just unveiled the Genesis X Concept, an electric sedan built with one thought in mind, luxurious grand touring. (Image source: Genesis)
Genesis was founded by Hyundai in as a lineup of luxury cars in the brand’s portfolio. (Image source: Genesis)
Genesis was founded by Hyundai in 2015 as a lineup of luxury cars in the brand’s portfolio. (Image source: Genesis)
The Genesis X concept on one hand hasn’t been revealed in full. There are pictures and the most the brand is willing to tell us is that the car is a ‘high-performance GT’. (Image source: Genesis)
The Genesis X concept on one hand hasn’t been revealed in full. There are pictures and the most the brand is willing to tell us is that the car is a ‘high-performance GT’. (Image source: Genesis)
The Genesis X, however, is design study with Hyundai honing their ‘Two Lines’ philosophy that can be seen in the headlamps, tail lamps and other elements inside and outside. (Image source: Genesis)
The Genesis X, however, is design study with Hyundai honing their ‘Two Lines’ philosophy that can be seen in the headlamps, tail lamps and other elements inside and outside. (Image source: Genesis)
The Genesis is also a very driver-oriented car. The dash board and the centre console surround the driver in a very cockpit-esque way and bucket seats and four-point seatbelts make up for what we would consider sporty. (Image source: Genesis)
The Genesis is also a very driver-oriented car. The dash board and the centre console surround the driver in a very cockpit-esque way and bucket seats and four-point seatbelts make up for what we would consider sporty. (Image source: Genesis)
The inside of the coupe is mainly made up of upcycled materials. The seat belts, steering wheel cover and even the airbag cover is made up of waste leather from other processes. (Image source: Genesis)
The inside of the coupe is mainly made up of upcycled materials. The seat belts, steering wheel cover and even the airbag cover is made up of waste leather from other processes. (Image source: Genesis)
Genesis has been looking to enter the Indian market for a while. The brand has a number of luxury SUVs and sedans on sale in international markets and the Indian entrant is most likely going to be an SUV. (Image source: Genesis)
Genesis has been looking to enter the Indian market for a while. The brand has a number of luxury SUVs and sedans on sale in international markets and the Indian entrant is most likely going to be an SUV. (Image source: Genesis)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Genesis #Genesis X #Technology
first published: Apr 5, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.