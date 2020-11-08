Altroz, i20, Maruti Swift and other cars that are among the top 10 most-selling hatchbacks in October

Here's the list of the top-10 hatchbacks for October, 2020. Moneycontrol News With the sheer number of hatchbacks that Maruti Suzuki has to offer, it isn’t surprising our home-grown company would dominate the chart. And while Hyundai also usually features in this list, the Tata hatchbacks, Tiago and Altroz and managed to do well. Here’s a list of the top-selling hatchbacks in October, 2020. Maruti Suzuki Ignis | 4,555 | Maruti Suzuki’s funkiest looking car, the Ignis managed a 145 percent growth on a year-on-year comparison selling 4,555 units as compared to 1859 units in October, 2019. Renault Kwid | 5,371 | The Renualt Kwid is yet another funky looking car for the young crowd. Barely any growth in sales on year-on-year comparison, however, the Renault managed to sell 5,371 units last month. Tata Tiago | 6,083 | Registering a growth of 11 percent from last year, Tata Managed to sell 6,083 units of the Tiago. Tata Altroz | 6,730 | Tata’s premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz was launched at the start of 2020 and has been doing well in the market. Selling 6,730 units in October, Tata has managed to sell 13 percent more Altroz cars than September, 2020. Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 7,574 | Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio managed to climb up one space from September’s top-10 list selling 7,574 units. Year-on-year, too, the Celerio grew by 106 percent from 3,669 units. Hyundai i20 Elite | 8,399 | Hyundai has just given the i20 a much needed upgrade, but even in it’s second-generation, the Elite managed to sell 8,399 units. This is down 43 percent, however, from October 2019’s 14,683 units. Hyundai i10 Grand | 14,003 | The i10 Grand, on the other hand managed to grow by 42 percent from last year’s 9,873 units to 14,003 units in October, this year. Maruti Suzuki Alto | 17,850 | And like September, Maruti Suzuki features in the top-3 starting with the Alto in third spot selling 17,850 units, barely a change from last year’s sales, however. Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 21,971 | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, too, retains its second spot selling 21,971 units. This is up 35 percent from last year’s 16,237 units. Maruti Suzuki Swift | 24,589 | And again, like September, the title goes to the Maruti Suzuki Swift with 24,589 sales, up 27 percent from October, 2019’s 19,401 units. First Published on Nov 8, 2020 01:55 pm