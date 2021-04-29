Apple rolls out iOS 14.5: All you need to know about new privacy feature

App tracking transparency is a significant step towards ensuring user privacy. It gives users more control over their mobile phone app data and how it is used by companies, like Facebook and Google, to target ads. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s how ad tracking used to work before. (Image: News18 Creative)

App tracking transparency forces developers to give users a choice. Once updated to iOS 14.5, every single company that wants to track users and their data now has to ask permission first using a prompt. (Image: News18 Creative)

Companies that own multiple apps can track users across those different apps – for example, Facebook can use data it gathers from Instagram to target ads in its main app. (Image: News18 Creative)

App developers and tech companies have relied on the reservoir of user data for years, and fear they’re likely to be cut off from it in the near future. (Image: News18 Creative)

App developers and tech companies have relied on the reservoir of user data for years, and fear they’re likely to be cut off from it in the near future. (Image: News18 Creative)