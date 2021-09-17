MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosScience

In Pics | An introduction to the 'synthetic biology' research and how it works

Synthetic biology is a field of science that involves engineering life – editing and redesigning the biological components, systems, and interactions that make up life. By doing this, SynBio can grant organisms new abilities that are beneficial to humans.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
An introduction to the fascinating, if daunting, area of research known as synthetic biology, and how it works. (Image: News18 Creative)
Synthetic biology is a field of science that involves engineering life – editing and redesigning the biological components, systems, and interactions that make up life. By doing this, SynBio can grant organisms new abilities that are beneficial to humans. It has the potential to reshape many facets of society – from the ways we produce food, to how we detect and cure diseases. (Image: News18 Creative)
SynBio is more granular than genetic engineering. While genetic engineering transfers ready-made genetic material between organism. SynBio builds new genetic material from scratch. (Image: News18 Creative)
SynBio has applications across many fields, with research covering everything from space exploration to drug discovery. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the science behind the magic. (Image: News18 Creative)
The five main areas of research. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #science #Slideshow #synthetic biology #World News
first published: Sep 17, 2021 04:27 pm

