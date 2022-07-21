English
    In Pics | BJP celebrates as Droupadi Murmu wins Presidential election

    Coming from a tribal family in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, Draupadi Murmu has embraced the country's highest constitutional post.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers begins celebration as NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu gets closer to victory. A large crowd gathers outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration. (Image: News18)
    Bharatiya Janata Party workers light firecrackers in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP)
    BJP workers celebrate and distribute sweets in Varanasi as NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu inches closer to victory. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa along with BJP vice president Panda Jay leads a rally to celebrate the grand victory of NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. This is a historic moment for the people of India, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Image: Twitter @himantabiswa)
    As the country's first tribal woman, Draupadi Murmu is set to win the presidential election, the occasion is being celebrated at the Odisha state office with traditional dance songs. BJP state president Samir Mohanty was also present at the function. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Odisha)
    Coming from a tribal family from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, Draupadi Murmu is set to embrace the country's highest constitutional post. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Odisha)
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:07 pm
