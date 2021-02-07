MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Uttarakhand flood: Glacier break causes large-scale devastation; ITBP, SDRF, NDRF teams rushed to spot

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods.

Moneycontrol News
February 07, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
Uttarakhand flood 2 ITBP (1)
A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. (Photo: ITBP)
Uttarakhand flood 3 ITBP (1)
ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred today. Teams of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF have been rushed to the spot.  (Photo: ITBP)
Uttarakhand flood 4 ANI (1)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. (Photo: ANI)
Several feared missing as glacier broke in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. More than 150 labourers working in a power project were missing. Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas. (Photo: IANS)
Several feared missing as glacier broke in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. More than 150 labourers working in a power project were missing. Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas. (Photo: IANS)
(Screengrab of video on Twitter/@ANI)
Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods. (Screengrab of video on Twitter/@ANI)
Uttarakhand flood 5 ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials and other officials are monitoring the situation in the disaster control room. (Photo: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #ITBP #Slideshow #Uttarakhand
first published: Feb 7, 2021 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.