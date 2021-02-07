Uttarakhand flood: Glacier break causes large-scale devastation; ITBP, SDRF, NDRF teams rushed to spot

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. (Photo: ITBP)

ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred today. Teams of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF have been rushed to the spot. (Photo: ITBP)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. (Photo: ANI)

Several feared missing as glacier broke in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. More than 150 labourers working in a power project were missing. Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas. (Photo: IANS)

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods. (Screengrab of video on Twitter/@ANI)