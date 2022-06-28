English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Residential building collapses in Mumbai, rescue operation continues

    The four-storey building collapsed late night on June 27 in the wing of the building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society of Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    A dilapidated residential building collapsed in Kurla, Mumbai, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said on June 28. (Source: AP)
    A dilapidated residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said on June 28. (Source: AP)
    The four-storey building collapsed late night on June 27 in the wing of the building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society of Mumbai. (Source: AP)
    The four-storey building collapsed late night on June 27 in the wing of the building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society of Mumbai. (Source: AP)
    Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar. (Source: AP)
    Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar. (Source: AP)
    Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot, besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said. Teams of the fire brigade and the NDRF were engaged in the search and rescue operations at the site along with civic staff and police. (Source: AP)
    Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot, besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said. Teams of the fire brigade and the NDRF were engaged in the search and rescue operations at the site along with civic staff and police. (Source: AP)
    Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra state's environmental minister, said the families had been asked to vacate the dilapidated building some time ago but continued to live there. (Source: AP)
    Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra state's environmental minister, said the families had been asked to vacate the dilapidated building some time ago but continued to live there. (Source: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aaditya Thackeray #building #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Slideshow
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 03:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.