Residential building collapses in Mumbai, rescue operation continues

A dilapidated residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others, officials said on June 28. (Source: AP)

The four-storey building collapsed late night on June 27 in the wing of the building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society of Mumbai. (Source: AP)

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar. (Source: AP)

Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot, besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said. Teams of the fire brigade and the NDRF were engaged in the search and rescue operations at the site along with civic staff and police. (Source: AP)