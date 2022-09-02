English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    PM Narendra Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

    PM Narendra Modi commissions indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship ever built in India's maritime history, on September 2 into the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Kochi, Kerala.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on September 2. (Image: ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on September 2. (Image: ANI)
    PM Narendra Modi hoists the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', on INS Vikrant. (Image: ANI)
    PM Narendra Modi hoists the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', on INS Vikrant. (Image: ANI)
    "Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)
    "Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hard work, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Guard of Honour as he arrived for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Guard of Honour as he arrived for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi unveiled the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were also present. (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi unveiled the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were also present. (Image: ANI)
    "Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to national and international level of crises. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the capability of the Indian Navy will be further strengthened," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)
    "The Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to national and international level of crises. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the capability of the Indian Navy will be further strengthened," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)
    The warship has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs. It has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country. (Image: ANI)
    The warship has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs. It has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country. (Image: ANI)
    With the commissioning of Vikrant, India now have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. (Source: PIB)
    With the commissioning of Vikrant, India now have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. (Source: PIB)
    Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), Indian Navy's in-house organisation and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the indigenous aircraft carrier is christened after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
    Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), Indian Navy's in-house organisation and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the indigenous aircraft carrier is christened after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #INS Vikrant #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.