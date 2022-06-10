PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 3,050 crores in Navsari during Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Navsari, Gujarat on June 10. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing ease of living. (Source: ANI)

PM Modi is on a one-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on June 10. He participated in the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Navsari. (Source: ANI)

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the “pride” of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades. “The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition,” PM Modi said. (Source: ANI)

PM Modi also inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali multi-speciality hospital in Navsari, Gujarat. “During the last eight years, we have emphasized a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernize the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, a clean lifestyle and preventive health,” PM Modi said during his speech on the occasion. (Source: ANI)