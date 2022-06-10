English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 3,050 crores in Navsari during Gujarat visit

    PM Modi is on a one-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on June 10. He participated in the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Navsari.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Navsari, Gujarat on June 10. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living. (Source: ANI)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Navsari, Gujarat on June 10. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing ease of living. (Source: ANI)
    PM Modi is on a one-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on June 10. He participated in the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Navsari. (Source: ANI)
    PM Modi is on a one-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on June 10. He participated in the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Navsari. (Source: ANI)
    Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the “pride” of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades. “The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition,” PM Modi said. (Source: ANI)
    Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the “pride” of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades. “The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition,” PM Modi said. (Source: ANI)
    PM Modi also inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali multi-speciality hospital in Navsari, Gujarat. “During the last eight years, we have emphasized a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernize the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, a clean lifestyle and preventive health,” PM Modi said during his speech on the occasion. (Source: ANI)
    PM Modi also inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali multi-speciality hospital in Navsari, Gujarat. “During the last eight years, we have emphasized a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernize the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, a clean lifestyle and preventive health,” PM Modi said during his speech on the occasion. (Source: ANI)
    Later in the day, PM also inspected the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) after inaugurating it in Ahmedabad. (Source: ANI) (With inputs from ANI)
    Later in the day, PM also inspected the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) after inaugurating it in Ahmedabad. (Source: ANI) (With inputs from ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gujarat #Modi Gujarat Visit #Navsari #PM Modi #Prime Minster Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 06:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.