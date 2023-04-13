PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first AIIMS in Guwahati on April 14, take a look

1/5 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Guwahati will start functioning with 150 beds from April 14 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it. Apart from AIIMS, Guwahati, the PM will also dedicate to the nation three other medical colleges in Assam. (Image: Twitter @jayanta_malla)

2/5 Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 12 shared the pictures of AIIMS, Guwahati, saying 85 percent of the construction work was completed. Patient care services started with telemedicine in August 2022 and limited OPD for local residents in September. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)

3/5 Most clinical departments are functional with the outpatient department handling an average of 150 patients a day. The services include day-care, pharmacy, laboratory facilities and radiological investigations. It will also provide cancer care, advanced laparoscopy facilities, trauma care and “futuristic interventions like robotic surgery, organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, genetics and simulation lab”. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)

4/5 The hospital will provide “high-quality patient care services” in various specialities and super- specialities, including cardiology, neurology, burns and plastic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and interventional radiology. (Image: Twitter @mansukhmandviya)