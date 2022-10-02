Make in India | IAF to induct first batch of light combat helicopter in Jodhpur on October 3

In a major boost to ‘Make in India’ in defence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on October 3. The multi-role platform, capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapon, will enhance IAF's combat prowess. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)

The LCH, developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)

The new chopper getting inducted into the force is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drone and armoured columns during conflicts. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)

It will be inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, officials said on October 2. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)

Of the 15 limited series production helicopters approved, 10 are for the IAF and five for the army. It can land and take off from an altitude of 5,000 metres with weapons and fuel, the officials said. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)