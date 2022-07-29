India plans to reintroduce cheetahs: All you need to know about the vulnerable species

After being declared officially extinct in India over 70 years ago, the world’s fastest land animal — the Cheetah— is set to return, with the Union Government launching an action plan in a deal with Namibia. (Image: News18 Creative)

The cheetah has been rapidly heading toward extinction and is classified as a vulnerable species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species. (Image: News18 Creative)

The historicalrange of the Asiatic cheetah during the British period and after in the Indian subcontinent. (Image: News18 Creative)

In the Mughal period, the cheetahs were used extensively for hunting. Emperor Akbar had 1,000 cheetahs in his menagerie. (Image: News18 Creative)

The first cheetah in the world was bred in captivity in India during the reign of Jehangir. At least 230 cheetahs still existed in India during 1799-1968. (Image: News18 Creative)

The first wildlife board meeting of independent India was called for assigning special priority to protecting cheetahs in central India. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2009 it was decided that the African cheetah would be used for introduction to India. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to wildlifeday.org, an estimated 7,100 cheetahs are left in the wild. Of these, only 12 are Asiatic cheetahs and all of them are in Iran. (Image: News18 Creative)

Kuno Palpur National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh has been identified for reintroduction because of its suitable habitat, adequate prey base, and lack of any human settlements. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at other sites recommended for holding and conservation breeding of cheetahs in wild conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)