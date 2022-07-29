English
    India plans to reintroduce cheetahs: All you need to know about the vulnerable species

    After being declared officially extinct in India over 70 years ago, the world’s fastest land animal — the Cheetah— is set to return with the Union Government launching an action plan in a deal with Namibia.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    After being declared officially extinct in India over 70 years ago, the world’s fastest land animal — the Cheetah— is set to return with the Union Government launching an action plan in a deal with Namibia. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The cheetah has been rapidly heading toward extinction and is classified as a vulnerable species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Range of the Asiatic cheetah during the British period and after in the Indian subcontinent. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In the Mughal period, the cheetahs were used extensively for hunting. Emperor Akbar had 1,000 cheetahs in his menagerie. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The first cheetah in the world was bred in captivity in India during the reign of Jehangir. At least 230 cheetahs still existed in India, according to research during 1799-1968. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The first wildlife board meeting of independent India was called for assigning special priority for the protection of the cheetah in central India. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2009 it was decided that the African cheetah would be used for introduction to India. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to wildlifeday.org, an estimated 7,100 cheetahs left in the wind. Of these, only 12 are Asiatic cheetahs, all of them in Iran. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Kuno Palpur National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh identified for reintroduction because of its suitable habitat, adequate prey base and lack of any human settlements. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at other sites recommended for holding and conservation breeding of cheetah in wild conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A total of 10 cheetahs to be sourced to India from South Africa or Nambia, and fitted with satellite telemetry collars. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #Cheetah #environment #India #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:25 pm
