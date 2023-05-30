In Pics: Amit Shah meets women's delegation in Manipur's Imphal, also held meeting with civil society groups

1/6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently visiting Manipur, on May 30 had consultations with various stake-holders which started with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders and a separate meeting with prominent personalities as part of his efforts to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit state. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

2/6 "Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah tweeted. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

3/6 He also held another meeting with a delegation of civil society organisations as part of his outreach and they expressed their commitment to peace and assured that they would work for restoring normalcy in Manipur. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

4/6 Shah arrived in Imphal on May 29 for a four-day-long visit to the state, which has seen violence between ethnic communities and was received by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other leaders. During his stay in Manipur till June 1, Shah will hold several rounds of security meetings. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)

5/6 This is the first time the home minister is visiting the northeastern state since the ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3. The state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on May 28, after a relative lull for over a fortnight. (Image: Twitter @AmitShah)