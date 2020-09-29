IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 | Mukesh Ambani tops again - here are the other richest Indians in top 10

Top 100 individuals in the list account for nearly 64 percent wealth of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Moneycontrol News IIFL Wealth Hurun Indian Rich List for the year 2020 released on September 29. Individuals in India who are worth over Rs 1,000 crore make the cut in this list. Top 100 individuals in the list account for nearly 64 percent wealth of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Let’s find out more about the top 10 wealthiest individuals ranking in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020. Rank 10 | Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Company: Shapoor Pallonji | Wealth: Rs 76,000 crore (Image: Forbes) Rank 10 | Cyrus Pallonji Mistry | Company: Shapoorji Pallonji | Wealth: Rs 76,000 crore (Image: Reuters) Rank 9 | Dilip Shanghvi | Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Wealth: Rs 84,000 crore (Image: Reuters) Rank 8 | Uday Kotak | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank | Wealth: Rs 87,000 crore (Image: Reuters) Rank 7 | Radhakishan Damani & Family | Company: Avenue Supermarts | Wealth: Rs 87,200 crore Rank 6 | Cyrus S Poonawalla | Company: Serum Institute of India | Wealth: Rs 94,300 crore (Image: Getty Images) Rank 5 | Azim Premji | Company: Wipro | Wealth: Rs 1,14,400 crore (Image: Reuters) Rank 4 | Gautam Adani & Family | Company: Adani | Wealth: Rs 1,40,200 crore(Image: Reuters) Rank 3 | Shiv Nadar & Family | Company: HCL | Wealth: Rs 1,41,700 crore (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation) Rank 2 | Hinduja Brothers | Company: Hinduja | Wealth: Rs 1,43,700 crore (Image: Forbes) Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries | Wealth: Rs 6,58,400 crore India’s business tycoon and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani continues to top the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2020 for the ninth consecutive year with a total wealth of Rs 6,58,400 crore.(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:10 pm