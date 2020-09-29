IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 | Mukesh Ambani tops again - here are the other richest Indians in top 10

IIFL Wealth Hurun Indian Rich List for the year 2020 released on September 29. Individuals in India who are worth over Rs 1,000 crore make the cut in this list. Top 100 individuals in the list account for nearly 64 percent wealth of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Let’s find out more about the top 10 wealthiest individuals ranking in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020.