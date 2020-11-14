From Prince Charles to United Nations: World leaders, organisations extend greetings on Diwali

As the Hindu community celebrates Diwali world over, as the victory of good over evil, lightness over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, world leaders extend greetings on the festival. Moneycontrol News The iconic New York city destination Empire State Building was lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali -- the festival of lights. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella diaspora organisation in the US, partnering with the Empire State Building, marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange. (Image: Twitter/@EmpireStateBldg) Top US lawmakers greeted Indian-Americans on the occasion of Diwali as Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives recognising the religious and historical significance of the festival of lights. (Image: Reuters) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used the analogy of victory of light over darkness as reflective of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic crisis as part of their annual messages to mark the festival of Diwali. Let's all take comfort from the meaning at the heart of this fantastic festival. And let the many millions of Diwali lights all over the world shine through the darkness as beacons of hope for a better future, said Johnson. Prince Charles released a Diwali message video through his South Asian diaspora-led charity British Asian Trust and pointed out how the festival this year coincides with his own 72nd birthday. “The Festival of Lights is a special time for families and friends to come together to share gifts and sweets and to enjoy each other's companies. Very sadly this year, the ongoing public health crisis means that this will simply not be possible for so many of you and I can so well imagine how difficult and disappointing this must be,” said the heir to the British throne. (Image: Reuters) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan wished all “Hindu citizens” on the occasion of Diwali. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes a happy Diwali to all Hindu citizens,” tweeted Prime Minister’s Office in Pakistan. United Nations also extended the Diwali greeting on the occasion. A happy and safe Diwali to all those who are celebrating!, tweeted the UN. First Published on Nov 14, 2020 01:47 pm