From Prince Charles to United Nations: World leaders, organisations extend greetings on Diwali

Prince Charles released a Diwali message video through his South Asian diaspora-led charity British Asian Trust and pointed out how the festival this year coincides with his own 72nd birthday. “The Festival of Lights is a special time for families and friends to come together to share gifts and sweets and to enjoy each other's companies. Very sadly this year, the ongoing public health crisis means that this will simply not be possible for so many of you and I can so well imagine how difficult and disappointing this must be,” said the heir to the British throne. (Image: Reuters)