From Bharat Ek Khoj to Jungle Book: As Doordarshan turns 61, remembering some of its classic TV shows that will leave you in nostalgia

Doordarshan has given all of us memories. These are some TV shows that are sure to bring back those memories. Moneycontrol News Doordarshan is celebrating its 61st birthday today, on September 15, 1959. A new era of entertainment and information broadcasting had began in India with Doordarshan. Back then, people had this excitement to watch television as compared to now when one can binge-watch all episodes in a sitting. As many couldn't afford a televsion set, people used to gather at neighbours' homes to watch their favourite shows. No wonder, during lockdown, people are glued to the Doordarshan shows such as Ramayan. Let us look at some of the Classic TV shows on Doordarshan that are still remembered. (Image: Twitter) Ramayana | Year: 1987-1988 (Image: doordarshan.gov.in) Mahabharat | Year: 1998 (Image: doordarshan.gov.in) Humlog | Year: 1984 (Image: prasarbharati) Malgudi days | Year: 1986 (Image: doorshan) Bharat Ek Khoj | Year: 1988 (Image: Prasarbharati archives) Nukkad | Year: 1986 (Image: doordarshan) Shaktiman | Year: 1997 (Image: twitter) Byomkesh Bakshi | Year: 1993 (Image: DD National) The Jungle Book | Year: 1993 (Image: DD National) Captain Vyom | Year: 1998 (Image: Twitter) Chitrahar : Year: 1982 (Image: DD National) Turning Point | Year: 1991 (Image: YouTube) Brahmand- The Universe | Year: 1994-95 (Image: IUCAA Library) Fauji | Year: 1989 (Image: Twitter) First Published on Sep 15, 2020 02:40 pm