From Bharat Ek Khoj to Jungle Book: As Doordarshan turns 61, remembering some of its classic TV shows that will leave you in nostalgia

Doordarshan is celebrating its 61st birthday today, on September 15, 1959. A new era of entertainment and information broadcasting had began in India with Doordarshan. Back then, people had this excitement to watch television as compared to now when one can binge-watch all episodes in a sitting. As many couldn't afford a televsion set, people used to gather at neighbours' homes to watch their favourite shows. No wonder, during lockdown, people are glued to the Doordarshan shows such as Ramayan. Let us look at some of the Classic TV shows on Doordarshan that are still remembered. (Image: Twitter)