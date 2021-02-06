MARKET NEWS

Farmers' protest | A look at how three-hour 'Chakka Jam' unfolded in the country

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers blocked highways across the country during the three-hour-long nationwide 'chakka jam' called by protesting farmers on February 6 amid tight security. No violent incident was reported in the national capital which was turned into a fortress with heavy security deployment by the Delhi Police, paramilitary and reserve forces personnel to prevent any untoward situation.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 09:56 PM IST
Activists of various parties block the Jammu-Pathankot Highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Jammu on February 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Activists of various parties block the Jammu-Pathankot Highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Jammu on February 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Activists of various parties block the Jammu-Pathankot highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Jammu, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers plan to blockade highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Women were at the forefront of the agitation in several parts of the country. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Indian farmers shout slogans as they block an expressway at Kundli in Haryana, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Farmers shout slogans as they block an expressway at Kundli in Haryana. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Paramilitary force soldiers stand guard next to barbwire barricades after protesting farmers made a call to block highways. (AP Photo/Rishabh Jain)
Paramilitary force soldiers stand guard next to barbwire barricades after protesting farmers made a call to block highways. (AP Photo/Rishabh Jain)
Dumper trucks are placed in front of the historic Red fort as a precautionary measure against protesting farmers entering the area, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Rishabh Jain)
Dumper trucks are placed in front of the historic Red Fort as a precautionary measure against protesting farmers entering the area, in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Rishabh Jain)
Congress party activists participate in a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers plan to blockade highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Congress party activists participate in a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Telangana. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Police detain a protestor blocking a highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers plan to blockade highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Police detain a protestor blocking a highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Indian farmers shout slogans standing on the top of a truck as they block an expressway at Kundli in Haryana, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Protesting farmers waving tricolour while blocking a road in Haryana. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian police detain protestors blocking a highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers plan to blockade highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Hyderabad police clearing protesters from an arterial road in the city. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Policemen detain activists of various organisations blocking a highway during the nationwide shutdown called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Policemen detain activists of various organisations blocking a highway during the nationwide shutdown called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Members of various political parties shout slogans during a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of various political parties shout slogans during a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A police officer speaks with members of various political parties as security was beefed up to maintain law and order. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A police officer speaks with members of various political parties as security was beefed up to maintain law and order. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A woman participates in a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
The three laws passed by the Narendra Modi-led government in September are at the heart of the current agrarian unrest. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of various political parties shout slogans during a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
The call for chakka jam was issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha - an amalgam of around 40 farmer unions - in all parts of India except the states of UP, Uttarakhand and capital Delhi. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of various political parties shout slogans during a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of minority communities also joined the agitation called against the BJP-ruled Centre. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of various political parties shout slogans during a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
The chakka jam continued for three hours, between 12 pm and 3 pm. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of various political parties participate in a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
While most states witnessed demonstrations, the maximum impact of the chakka jam was felt in Punjab and Haryana. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #chakka jam #current ffairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #Slideshow
first published: Feb 6, 2021 09:53 pm

