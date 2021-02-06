Farmers' protest | A look at how three-hour 'Chakka Jam' unfolded in the country

Activists of various parties block the Jammu-Pathankot Highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Jammu on February 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Women were at the forefront of the agitation in several parts of the country. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Farmers shout slogans as they block an expressway at Kundli in Haryana. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Paramilitary force soldiers stand guard next to barbwire barricades after protesting farmers made a call to block highways. (AP Photo/Rishabh Jain)

Dumper trucks are placed in front of the historic Red Fort as a precautionary measure against protesting farmers entering the area, in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Rishabh Jain)

Congress party activists participate in a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Telangana. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Police detain a protestor blocking a highway during a nationwide shutdown called by thousands of Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Protesting farmers waving tricolour while blocking a road in Haryana. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Hyderabad police clearing protesters from an arterial road in the city. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Policemen detain activists of various organisations blocking a highway during the nationwide shutdown called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Members of various political parties shout slogans during a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A police officer speaks with members of various political parties as security was beefed up to maintain law and order. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The three laws passed by the Narendra Modi-led government in September are at the heart of the current agrarian unrest. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The call for chakka jam was issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha - an amalgam of around 40 farmer unions - in all parts of India except the states of UP, Uttarakhand and capital Delhi. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Members of minority communities also joined the agitation called against the BJP-ruled Centre. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The chakka jam continued for three hours, between 12 pm and 3 pm. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)