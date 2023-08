1/5 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 21 released images of the Lunar far side taken by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). Two days before the landing, ISRO released images of the Vikram lander determining the landing site. (Image: X/@isro)

2/5 This camera, which helps find a safe landing site - without boulders or deep trenches - during descent, was developed by the Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, a major research and development centre of ISRO. (Image: X/@isro)

3/5 According to the space agency, the lander incorporates several advanced technologies, such as LHDAC, to achieve Chandrayaan-3's mission objectives. Chandrayaan-3, launched July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and is designed to demonstrate end-to-end capability to safely land and stay on the lunar surface. (Image: X/@isro)

4/5 ISRO said on August 20 that the lander module with the rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the lunar surface at 6:04pm on August 23. ISRO is bidding for a successful soft landing on the moon, which would make India the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat. (Image: X/@isro)