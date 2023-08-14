Independence Day 2023: A look at quotes and slogans by Indian freedom fighters that resonate even today

1/15 On August 15, India commemorate its 77th Independence Day. The national flag is raised and the national song is sung to commemorate it each year. People hold cultural events and lectures on this day to honour the freedom fighters who gave their lives to secure India's independence. Let's go through some quotes and slogans by our freedom fighters that resonate even today. (Image: News18 creative)

2/15 Mahatma Gandhi | In the Indian Independence Movement, Mohandas K Gandhi organised and led three main campaigns: the Salt Satyagraha and the civil disobedience movement in 1930–1931 and the Quit India movement from about 1940–1942. (Image: News18 creative)

3/15 Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru | He was a key player in the discussions for Indian independence and backed Gandhi in the 1930 salt march. But the British penalised him for allegedly breaking the salt legislation, and he was given a six-month prison sentence. As the protest gained momentum and began to alter Indians' opinions, Gandhi and Nehru jointly led the movement. (Image: News18 creative)

4/15 Madan Mohan Malaviya | Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, commonly referred to as Mahamana, was a leader of the Indian nationalist movement and a scholar from India. He was also known as Madan Mohan Malaviya. In addition to founding the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), he was a crucial figure in the fight for Indian independence from British domination. (Image: News18 creative)

5/15 Bhagat Singh | An important figure in the early 20th-century Indian independence struggle was Bhagat Singh. He participated in two well-known attacks on British authority, one on a local police head and the other on the Delhi Central Legislative Assembly. He was a vociferous opponent of British rule in India. (Image: News 18 creative)

6/15 Subhas Chandra Bose | The Indian independence struggle is most remembered for the contributions made by Subhas Chandra Bose, commonly known as Netaji. He was a leader of the Indian National Congress, a participant in the noncooperation movement, and a supporter of socialist principles. He belonged to the organization's more militant section. (Image: News 18 creative)

8/15 Sarojini Naidu | One of the most well-known liberation fighters, Sarojini Naidu, was essential in releasing India from British oppression. She was also one of India's greatest speakers, advocates for equality, and poets. Sarojini Naidu was born in a Bengali household in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879. (Image: News18 creative)

9/15 Dr Rajendra Prasad | Dr Rajendra Prasad was chosen to lead the Constituent Assembly on December 11, 1946. He was in this position when India's Constitution was written and adopted, which ultimately resulted in the creation of the Republic of India. (Image: News18 creative)

10/15 Chandra Shekhar Azad | Azad trained his fellow revolutionaries with guns and was a skilled marksman. He trained in the forest of Orchha. He changed the HRA into the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) in 1928 and was good friends with Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and other individuals. (Image: News18 creative)

11/15 Annie Besant | Besant's establishment of the Home Rule League in 1916 is her most famous contribution to the Indian freedom movement. Besant continued the historic campaign that marked a turning point in the long-running Indian liberation struggle alongside Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. (Image: News18 creative)

12/15 Dr BR Ambedkar | Ambedkar made the decision to start aggressive campaigns against untouchability in 1927. To open up public drinking water resources, he started with rallies and marches. Additionally, he started to fight for the right to access Hindu temples. (Image: News18 creative)

