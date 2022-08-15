76th Independence Day | PM Narendra Modi's I-Day look over the years

In line with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolor stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day address. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of the country’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations. The prime minister is known for his tradition of donning flamboyant and colorful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day addresses since 2014. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

2022 | Wearing the traditional white kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time. The safa trail had tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)

2021 | He donned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. He had paired the sofa with a traditional kurta, a fitted churidar, and a blue jacket. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose as it was the period of Covid-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

2020 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the 74th Independence Day celebrations. Modi paired the ‘safa’ with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidhar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose for the pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

2019 | the Prime Minister sported a multi-coloured turban with a long tail that extended till his ankle as he gave his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority. (Image: Reuters)

2018 | For his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018, he had donned a saffron turban. (Image: Reuters)

2017 | The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over it. He paired the turban with a light yellow coloured kurta. (Image: Reuters)

2016 | PM Modi chose to wear a pink, yellow and orange tie-and-dye turban with a multi-coloured tail which he paired with a white half-sleeve kurta. (Image: Reuters)

2015 | PM Modi wore another bright yellow turban, covered with gold embroidery and a few patterns in red and deep green. (Image: Reuters)