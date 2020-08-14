74th Independence Day: Here are the key events from India's freedom struggle

As India celebrates 74th Independence day, here is a look at the key events from India’s struggle for freedom. Moneycontrol News How India got her freedom: here are key events form India's fight for independence In 1857, first war of Independence happened. In 1885, Indian National Congress comes into existence. In 1905, Partition of Bengal; call for swadeshi goods. In 1911, Bengal partition annulled. In 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returns to India. In 1919, Jallianwallah Bagh massacre happened. In 1919, Khilafat movement begins. In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi launches the Civil Disobedience Movement. In 1929, Delhi Assembly bombing by Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt. In 1930, Dandi March took place. Azad Hind Fauj formed in 1942. Quit India movement launched in 1942. In February 1947, British government announce full self-governance to India by 1948. Announcement of partition done in June 1947. First Published on Aug 14, 2020 01:18 pm