172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|74th-independence-day-here-are-key-events-from-indias-freedom-struggle-5702551.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day: Here are the key events from India's freedom struggle

As India celebrates 74th Independence day, here is a look at the key events from India’s struggle for freedom.

Moneycontrol News
How India got her freedom: here are key events form India's fight for independence

How India got her freedom: here are key events form India's fight for independence

1857 was the first war of Indepenence.

In 1857,  first war of Independence happened.

In 1885, Indian National Congress comes into existence.

In 1885, Indian National Congress comes into existence.

In 1905, Partition of Bengal; call for swadeshi goods.

In 1905, Partition of Bengal; call for swadeshi goods.

Timeline India Independence 20205

In 1911, Bengal partition annulled.

In 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returns to India.

In 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returns to India.

In 1919, Jallianwallah Bagh massacre happened.

In 1919, Jallianwallah Bagh massacre happened.

In 1919, Khilafat movement begins.

In 1919, Khilafat movement begins.

In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi launches the Civil Disobedience Movement.

In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi launches the Civil Disobedience Movement.

In 1929, Delhi Assembly bombing by Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt.

In 1929, Delhi Assembly bombing by Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt.

In 1930, Dandi March took palce.

In 1930, Dandi March took place.

In 1942, Azad Hind Fauj formed.

Azad Hind Fauj formed in 1942.

Quit India movement launched in 1942.

Quit India movement launched in 1942.

In February 1947, British government announce full self-governance to India by 1948.

In February 1947, British government announce full self-governance to India by 1948.

Announcement of partition done in June 1947.

Announcement of partition done in June 1947.

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #74th independence day #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.