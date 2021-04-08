English
IPL 2021 | A close look at the eight teams that are taking part in the event

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to kick-start amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will begin on April 9. It will be played across six Indian cities. Let's take a look at the full squads of eight IPL teams.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | The Chennai-based IPL team is led by Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is well known as 'Thala' or 'Thalaiva' of Indian cricket. The Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy thrice - 2010, 2011 and 2018 - under Dhoni's leadership.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | The RCB is captained by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. However, the team has never won the IPL title but finished runners-up thrice.
Mumbai Indians (MI) | Five times IPL winner team Mumbai Indians is led by ace cricketer Rohit Sharma. The team is eyeing a hat-trick by winning IPL 2021.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) | The Mohali-based IPL team is led by KL Rahul - the future generation of Indian cricket.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) | The inaugural IPL season winner RR is again aiming to bring the IPL trophy home under the leadership of captain Sanju Samson.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) | The franchise IPL cricket team is based in Hyderabad. Captain David Warner is all set to lead the team to IPL 2021 victory.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Captain Eoin Morgan and his team are aiming to lift the IPL 2021 trophy to add one more win to their list.
Delhi Capitals (DC) | The Delhi-based IPL team is getting ready to win its first tournament under the leadership of captain Rishabh Pant.
TAGS: #BCCI #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2021 #Slideshow
first published: Apr 8, 2021 09:17 pm

