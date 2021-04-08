IPL 2021 | A close look at the eight teams that are taking part in the event

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | The Chennai-based IPL team is led by Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is well known as 'Thala' or 'Thalaiva' of Indian cricket. The Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy thrice - 2010, 2011 and 2018 - under Dhoni's leadership.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | The RCB is captained by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. However, the team has never won the IPL title but finished runners-up thrice.

Mumbai Indians (MI) | Five times IPL winner team Mumbai Indians is led by ace cricketer Rohit Sharma. The team is eyeing a hat-trick by winning IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) | The Mohali-based IPL team is led by KL Rahul - the future generation of Indian cricket.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) | The inaugural IPL season winner RR is again aiming to bring the IPL trophy home under the leadership of captain Sanju Samson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) | The franchise IPL cricket team is based in Hyderabad. Captain David Warner is all set to lead the team to IPL 2021 victory.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Captain Eoin Morgan and his team are aiming to lift the IPL 2021 trophy to add one more win to their list.