Riding a horse-drawn cart, Dr. Viktoria Mahnych trots along country roads to attend to her patients in several villages nestled in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine. (Image: AP)

The country of 42 million has recorded more than 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and nearly 20,000 deaths. Mahnych now fears that the long holidays, during which Ukrainians frequented restaurants and other entertainment venues, attended festive parties and crowded church services, will trigger a surge in new coronavirus infections and make her job even more difficult. (Image: AP)

Starting from January 8, Ukraine imposed a broad lockdown aimed at containing a surge in infections, but many medical workers say that the move came too late. (Image: AP)

The streets of Ukrainian cities swarmed with festive crowds during the holidays and thousands flocked to churches to attend Christmas services in the mostly Orthodox country without worrying about social distancing or wearing masks. (Image: AP)

Hundreds of mask-less parishioners lined up at a church in the village of Iltsi to kiss the icons and the priest’s cross during the Christmas service. Mahnych, who also attended the service, said other worshippers forced her to take off her mask "in order not to remind them about the contagion.” (Image: AP)

Ukraine's new lockdown closes schools, entertainment venues and restaurant table service through January 25. Some regions, however, have refused to comply. The mayors of Ternopil and Cherkasy — each with a population of more than 200,000 — said their cities won't observe the restrictions. (Image: AP)

Mahnych said she currently has to tend to 2,030 patients in three villages, but didn't specify how many of them have COVID-19. Mahnych's husband sometimes gives her a lift in their old family car, and on other occasions, she rides a bike or a cart to visit her patients. (Image: AP)

She doesn't wear full personal protective equipment while visiting coronavirus patients, fearing she'll spook locals. “The first time we came to a patient to take a PCR test fully dressed in protective costumes," she said, "neighbors almost beat us up.” (Image: AP)