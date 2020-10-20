This is what restaurants are doing to woo customers back to the dinner table amid COVID-19

Restaurants are leading the way by introducing new and innovative initiatives to make it #SafeToEatOut again for their customers while attributing utmost importance to social distancing and hygiene. Himadri Buch Robot Experience | Restaurants like Robot (Porur) & Moti Mahal - Robot Themed Restaurant in Chennai, Robot Restaurant in Bangalore and Jaipur are serving food with the help of robots to reduce the human contact. Food Conveyor | Cloves restaurant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat came up with India’s first Techno-Dining Experience. Here food is delivered in covered bowls through a food conveyor right from the kitchen to the customer’s table without any human-contact in between. Customers can pick up their own bowl that has their table numbers mentioned. Therefore, eliminating the handling of food in between by stewards. UV-sterilised cutlery and plexiglass | Mocha and Smokehouse Deli cafe across India are using UV-sterilised cutlery wrapped in paper before serving the diners. Along with sterilised cutlery, restaurants have also installed plexiglass barriers following the social distancing norms while serving clean and hygienic food to its customers. Private Dining pods | Dragonfly restaurant at Aerocity Worldmark, New Delhi ensures a safe dining experience with its specially created private dining pods. These pods are made up of hard acrylic walls and can accommodate a group of 10 to 12 people. Nano Disinfection Treatment | Madras Canteen and grill in Chennai uses Graphene-based nano disinfection treatment which assures 24x7 anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection to its customers and staff. All surfaces of the entire restaurant including the floors, walls, kitchen cutlery, the counters, food service areas, toilets, lounge bar, smoking zones, and the security area are being disinfected on a daily basis. Dine-in in the car | People anxious about social distancing within the restaurants can also opt for drive-in and dine-in in the car itself. Ping’s Orient in Kolkata and Just FoodInn in Ahmedabad offers diners a special drive-in menu from within the comfort of their own vehicle. Drive-through Restaurants | People anxious about social distancing within the restaurants can also opt for drive-in and drive-through restaurants across the country. At DLF Cyber hub Gurgaon, diners can pre-order food using the Dineout app and choose for self-pickup at these specially created drive-throughs. First Published on Oct 20, 2020 12:52 pm