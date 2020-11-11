These 4 companies' market-cap surged to Rs 10,000 crore in 2020

On November 11, the benchmark index, Nifty50's market-cap crossed the Rs 100-trillion mark intraday Ritesh Presswala The benchmark indices have once again hit an all-time high in November backed by some optimism around vaccine development. On November 11, the benchmark index, Nifty50's market-cap crossed the Rs 100-trillion mark intraday. Moneycontrol's data analysis found there are only four companies in the BSE universe whose market-cap doubled from less than Rs 5,000 crore at the start of the year to over Rs 10,000 crore now (Data Source: ACE Equity). Alok Industries | The company's market-cap has risen 2,805 percent to Rs 12,165 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 419 crore on December 31, 2019. Laurus Labs | The company's market-cap has risen 262 percent to Rs 13,909 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 3,844 crore on December 31, 2019. Dixon Technologies (India) | The company's market-cap has risen 165 percent to Rs 11,645 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 4,399 crore on December 31, 2019. Navin Fluorine International | The company's market-cap has risen 147 percent to Rs 12,303 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 4,979 crore on December 31, 2019. First Published on Nov 11, 2020 04:56 pm