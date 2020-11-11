PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 4 companies' market-cap surged to Rs 10,000 crore in 2020

On November 11, the benchmark index, Nifty50's market-cap crossed the Rs 100-trillion mark intraday

Ritesh Presswala
The benchmark indices have once again hit an all-time high in November backed by some optimism around vaccine development. On November 11, the benchmark index, Nifty50's market-cap crossed the Rs 100-trillion mark intraday. Moneycontrol's data analysis found there are only four companies in the BSE universe whose market-cap doubled from less than Rs 5,000 crore at the start of the year to over Rs 10,000 crore now.

The benchmark indices have once again hit an all-time high in November backed by some optimism around vaccine development. On November 11, the benchmark index, Nifty50's market-cap crossed the Rs 100-trillion mark intraday. Moneycontrol's data analysis found there are only four companies in the BSE universe whose market-cap doubled from less than Rs 5,000 crore at the start of the year to over Rs 10,000 crore now (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Alok Industries | The company's market-cap has risen 2,805 percent to Rs 12,165 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 419 crore on December 31, 2019.

Alok Industries | The company's market-cap has risen 2,805 percent to Rs 12,165 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 419 crore on December 31, 2019.

Laurus Labs | The company's market-cap has risen 262 percent to Rs 13,909 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 3,844 crore on December 31, 2019.

Laurus Labs | The company's market-cap has risen 262 percent to Rs 13,909 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 3,844 crore on December 31, 2019.

Dixon Technologies (India) | The company's market-cap has risen 165 percent to Rs 11,645 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 4,399 crore on December 31, 2019.

Dixon Technologies (India) | The company's market-cap has risen 165 percent to Rs 11,645 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 4,399 crore on December 31, 2019.

Navin Fluorine International | The company's market-cap has risen 147 percent to Rs 12,303 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 4,979 crore on December 31, 2019.

Navin Fluorine International | The company's market-cap has risen 147 percent to Rs 12,303 crore on November 10, 2020, from Rs 4,979 crore on December 31, 2019.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.