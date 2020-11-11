These 4 companies' market-cap surged to Rs 10,000 crore in 2020

The benchmark indices have once again hit an all-time high in November backed by some optimism around vaccine development. On November 11, the benchmark index, Nifty50's market-cap crossed the Rs 100-trillion mark intraday. Moneycontrol's data analysis found there are only four companies in the BSE universe whose market-cap doubled from less than Rs 5,000 crore at the start of the year to over Rs 10,000 crore now (Data Source: ACE Equity).