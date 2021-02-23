Stocks in the news | RIL, Satin Creditcare, Vedanta, Majesco, Bharti Airtel, APL Apollo, Urja Global, IOB, Bharat Forge

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Reliance Industries | The company said on February 23 that it is carving out its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business into an independent subsidiary. RIL said it will retain 100 percent management control of the new subsidiary. In a notification to exchanges, RIL said that the promoter group will continue to hold a 49.14 percent stake in the O2C business after the reorganisation and that the process will result in no change in shareholding of the company. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Steel Strips Wheels | The number of shares pledged has been reduced to 41,11,994, which is 26.34 percent of total paid up capital of the company and 41.97 percent of total promoter shareholding.

Satin Creditcare Network | Dev Verma and Sanjeev Vij resigned from the position of Chief Operation officers of the company.

Gammon Infrastructure Projects | LGOF Global Opportunities bought 2 crore shares of the company at an average price of Rs 0.75 in a bulk deal on BSE. On the other hand, ICICI Bank sold 1,90,10,226 shares of the company at the same average price.

Himadri Speciality Chemical | BC India Investments sold 50 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 43.49 per share in a bulk deal on BSE.

Muthoot Capital Services | SAIF India VI FII Holdings bought 2 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 397.50 per share in a bulk deal on BSE.

Majesco | India Acorn ICAV sold 3,14,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 87.30 in a bulk deal on NSE. On the other hand, V L S Finance bought 2 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 87.30 on NSE.

Sanwaria Consumer | Shrinathji Dall Mills sold 56 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 0.65 per share in a bulk deal on NSE.

Vimta Labs | The company appointed Narahai Naidu as its Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 22, 2021.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The board of directors approved the allotment of unlisted, unrated, secured, redeemable, nonconvertible debentures aggregating to Rs 2,184.55 crore on a private placement basis to India Toll Roads.

DB Realty | The board of directors approved the issuance of 4 crore convertible warrants.

Rane Brake Lining | ICRA reaffirmed its ratings on the company's rated bank facilities of Rs 165.32 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank | Brickwork Ratings India assigned its rating of 'BWR AA-/Stable' for the proposed issue of Rs 500 crore Basel III Tier II bonds.

Bharat Forge | The company and Paramount Group announced agreement for the production of protected vehicles in India.

Page Industries | V S Ganesh was appointed as Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 01, 2021.

Savita Oil Technologies | The board has approved share buyback of up to 2,51,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs l0 each of the company. (Image: savita.com)

Vedanta | GR Arun Kumar resigns as whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company.

Bharti Airtel | Company will meet global fixed income investors on or after February 23, 2021 to take decision on issuance of foreign currency bonds/ notes.

APL Apollo | Company allots commercial paper worth Rs 75 crore to ICICI Prudential Ultra Short Term Fund.

Urja Global | Company approved the allotment of 5 crore partly paid-up rights equity shares at price of Rs 5 per rights equity share.

Pharma stocks | Alkem Labs, Ajanta Pharma and Sun Pharma received US FDA nod for generic of Northera.