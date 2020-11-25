Stocks in the news | Reliance Infrastructure, JSW Steel, Union Bank, Max Financial, Religare Enterprises, IRB Infrastructure

Muthoot Finance, Power Mech Projects, TRF, Union Bank of India, Tata Chemicals, Archidply Industries, Warren Tea, Hindustan Aeronautics, HFCL, Matrimony.com, Ruby Mills, Ajanta Pharma, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Muthoot Finance | RBI rejects Muthoot Finance's proposal to acquire IDBI AMC.
Reliance Infrastructure | Axis Trustee Services Limited sold 54.10 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 21.45 per share. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com) (Image: rinfra.com)
Religare Enterprises | Singularity Holdings acquired 19.85 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 51.52 per share.
Power Mech Projects | Bekem Infra Projects acquired 1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 395.22 per share. (Image: powermechprojects.com)
TRF | Company sought approval of the shareholders for sale of the entire stake held by subsidiary Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers, in Tata International DLT, a 50:50 joint venture company of Tata International Limited and Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers.
IRB Infrastructure Developers | Agra Etawah BOT Project implemented by AE Tollway (SPV) which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT, has been issued a completion certificate by the Competent Authority. Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by 70 percent and the SPV will collect toll at revised toll rates on this project. (Image: irb.co.in)
Supershakti Metaliks | CARE assigned BBB+/Stable rating to company's long-term bank facilities. (Image: supershaktimetaliks.com)
Union Bank of India | Bank is issuing Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds in the nature of Debentures (Series XXVI) aggregate issue size up to Rs 1,000 crore with a base issue size of up to Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore.
Tata Chemicals | The company received resignation of Bhaskar Bhat as the director. (Image: Wikimedia)
IndInfravit Trust | LTIDPL IndvIT Services, the investment manager of IndInfravit Trust, declared distribution of Rs 2.1598 per unit, for the Trust for the half year ended September 2020.
Lasa Supergenerics | Company received further Injunction from Bombay High Court, restraining its competitor from manufacturing albendazole in addition to other reliefs which is subject matter of patent infringement case.
Max Financial Services | Company reported profit of Rs 81 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 64.4 crore, revenue increased to Rs 7,020 crore from Rs 4,686 crore YoY.
JSW Steel | Company acquired balance 26.45 percent of the issued and paid-up share capital of JSW Vallabh Tinplate.
Archidply Industries | Promoter entity Assam Timber Products sold 1 lakh equity shares in company via open market. (Image: archidply.com)
DFM Foods | CARE reffirmed credit rating on company’s long term bank facilities at A/Stable.
Warren Tea | Company decided to dispose of one of its tea estates namely Rupai Tea Estate located at Doom Doorna, Assam. (Image: warrentea.com)
Hindustan Aeronautics | Workmen Unions at Bengaluru and Koraput divisions have given notice of nationwide general strike on November 26 against the policies and legislations of the government. (Image: hal-india.co.in)
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 5 lakh shares in company. (Image: hfcl.com)
Matrimony.com | SBI Funds Management increased stake in company to 5.46 percent from 2.2 percent earlier. (Image: Wikimedia)
National General Industries | Company recommended approval of shareholders to sell and dispose of the steel casting unit of the company at Kaharani, Rajasthan.
Ruby Mills | There was a fire at one of the sheds at Dhamni Factory near Khopoli on November 24. (Image: rubymills.com)
Ajanta Pharma | Promoter entity Aayush Agrawal, Trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust created pledge on 1.2 lakh equity shares. (Image: Twitter)
Glenmark Pharma | S&P Global Ratings affirmed the company’s 'BB-' ratings, off CreditWatch on easing refinancing risk; outlook Stable.
Mphasis | Company said it has been awarded a US patent for its deep learning-based framework, Autocode.AI that automates software code development.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 07:57 am