Stocks in the news | Force Motors, Sun Pharma, NBCC, Filatex India, JMT Auto

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Force Motors | The company sold 1,084 vehicles in December 2020 including domestic sales at 787 vehicles.

Sun Pharma | The company started Phase-2 trials of oral drug SCD-044 in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

MOIL | The company will form JV with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for manganese ore mining JV in Gujarat.

NBCC | The company has been awarded work order worth Rs 351 crore to Gaursons Hi-Tech.

Biofil Chemicals | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 1,21,058 equity shares in the company at Rs 192.15 per share on the NSE.

Filatex India | Chaturveda Advisory Services LLP sold 62,20,903 equity shares in the company at Rs 47.62 per share on the NSE.

JMT Auto | LTS Investment Fund sold 25,20,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2.96 per share on the NSE.

Praxis Home Retail | Heritage Foods sold 7,40,279 equity shares in the company at Rs 45 per share on the NSE.

RPP Infra Projects | EL Dorado Biotech acquired 1,27,103 equity shares in the company at Rs 64.31 per share on the NSE.

Vikas Multicorp | Sunayana Investment Company sold 38,75,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 5.67 per share, Zuber Trading LLP 50 lakh shares at Rs 5.67 per share and LTS Investment Fund 40 lakh shares at Rs 5.83 per share on the NSE.

Rollatainers | Albula Investment Fund acquired 15 lakh shares in the company at Rs 3.85 per share on the BSE.

KNR Constructions | Company bagged order worth Rs 603.63 crore in Chennai.

Garden Silk Mills | NCLT approved resolution plan of Garden Silk Mills.

Edelweiss Financial Services | The Rs 200 crore public NCD issue was oversubscribed.

Poddar Housing and Development | L&T Mutual Fund cut stake in the company to 3.18% from 5.21% earlier.

Minda Corporation | Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund increased stake in company to 5.11% from 4.88% earlier.

HSIL | Promoter Dr Rajendra Kumar Somany & Others increased stake in the company to 60.24% from 53.91% via buyback offer.

National Fertilizers | Company achieved highest ever production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY21.

Jaykay Enterprises | Board approved the draft Joint Venture and Shareholders Agreement with EOS Singapore Pte Ltd to incorporate a joint venture company in India for the business of 3D printing technology in India.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders | ICRA upgraded the long-term rating for the captioned Line of Credit (LOC) to A- and the short-term rating to A2+. The Outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.

Wonderla Holidays | India's largest amusement park chain is set to reopen in Hyderabad from January 9th onwards.