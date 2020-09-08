Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 8

Here are the list of 10 stocks which gained/lost the most in today's trading session. Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains on September 8 and ended in the red dragged by the metal stocks. At close, the Sensex was down 51.88 points or 0.14 percent to 38,365.35, and the Nifty was down 37.60 points or 0.33 percent to 11,317.40. Wipro | CMP: Rs 282.25 | Share price gained after the company bagged multi-year global automotive software engineering contract from Marelli. Wipro and Marelli have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services. As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Info Edge | CMP: Rs 3,313.75 | Shares ended higher after the company reported a 149 percent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.66 crore. The net profit margin in Q1 FY21 was 32.86 percent, up 92.58 percent YoY. Consolidated net revenue in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 285 crore, down 10.85 percent YoY from Rs 319.7 crore in Q1FY20. Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 71.25 | Share price added over 4 percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for two NHAI projects. The aggregate quoted value of the projects is Rs 1,390 crore. Surya Roshni | CMP: Rs 164 | Share price fell even though the company won orders aggregating to Rs 287.45 crore (excluding GST) from Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Gas Resources (BGRL). IRCTC | CMP: Rs 1,378 | Share price shed 2.5 percent after reports indicated that the government is reportedly planning to sell 15-20 percent stake via offer for sale (OFS). The Department of Disinvestment has invited bids for the appointment of merchant bankers and selling brokers. Bids will have to be submitted from September 4-10. The bidding process will begin on September 11. Remsons Industries | CMP: Rs 88| Share price ended marginally higher after the company entered into a binding agreement through international bidding to acquire the business of Magal Cables along with the shares of its associates, subsidiaries and JV. The total consideration would be in the range of 3 to 4 million pounds subject to closing adjustments. CESC | CMP: Rs 620 | The share price ended higher despite company's Q1 consolidated net profit falling 13.4 percent YoY to Rs 200 crore. Revenue fell 25 percent to Rs 2,420 crore versus Rs 3,227 crore in the year-ago, while EBITDA was down 23.9 percent YoY to Rs 577 crore and margin was at 23.8 percent versus 23.5 percent. SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 413 | The company's share declined 3 percent after it posted a net loss of Rs 52.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 against a profit of Rs 16.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was down 94 percent YoY to Rs 28.7 crore. Its EBITDA loss was Rs 35.7 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 36.5 crore in the year-ago. Future Enterprises | CMP: Rs 15.65 | The share price fell 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 394.77 crore in Q4 FY20 as against a net profit of Rs 66.58 crore in the year-ago. Revenue fell 50.01 percent YoY to Rs 783.28 crore. Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 331.15 | Share price of Bharat Dynamics fell nearly 14 percent on reports that the government will sell up to 1,83,28,125 equity shares of the company via offer for sale on September 8-9, with an option to additionally sell 91,64,063 equity shares (which total representing 15 percent of the total paid-up equity capital). The floor price of the offer will be Rs 330 per share. First Published on Sep 8, 2020 04:22 pm