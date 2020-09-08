Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 8

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 331.15 | Share price of Bharat Dynamics fell nearly 14 percent on reports that the government will sell up to 1,83,28,125 equity shares of the company via offer for sale on September 8-9, with an option to additionally sell 91,64,063 equity shares (which total representing 15 percent of the total paid-up equity capital). The floor price of the offer will be Rs 330 per share.