Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 3

Among sectors, buying seen in the auto, bank, FMCG, pharma and infra sectors, while metal and IT space ended marginally lower. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The market continued to rise on the sixth straight day on June 3 on the back of buying seen in the bank, auto, FMCG and pharma sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 284.01 points or 0.84% at 34109.54, and the Nifty was up 82.40 points or 0.83% at 10061.50. About 1639 shares advanced, 844 shares declined, and 131 shares were unchanged. Here is a look at the top 10 stocks that moved today: 2/11 Banks, financial stocks rally | Banks and financial stocks gain the most as the economy gradually comes out of the coronavirus lockdowns. Among the banking names, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, SBI, PNB and ICICI Bank gained 2-3 percent while Bajaj Holdings, SBI Life and Shriram Transport were the other gainers. 3/11 Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,511 | Stock price ended almost 2 percent higher after hitting record high of Rs 3,704.55 per share. The company declared its March quarter results after market hours on June 2. It reported a consolidated profit of Rs 374.75 crore for March quarter, registering a 26.1 percent year-on-year growth driven by lower tax cost (down 45 percent YoY). It had posted profit at Rs 297.23 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. 4/11 Saregama India | CMP: Rs 334.65 | It was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit after the music company announced a partnership with Facebook. The global licensing deal will give users of Facebook and its video-sharing app Instagram access to Saregama's catalogue. 5/11 Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 377 | Share price rose nearly 6 percent after the company bagged an export order. The company has bagged export orders for more than 8,000 wheels for EU and US Truck Trailer Market to be executed in June and July from its Chennai Truck Wheels plant. 6/11 InterGlobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,019.70 | Share price jumped 7 percent despite the company reporting a net loss in the quarter ended March 2020. Morgan Stanley, says that the valuation in the context of earnings potential is looking attractive. The company is shifting focus from growth to conserving cash and cost management. Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on likely resumption of profitability by FY22. 7/11 Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 98.50 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company said it has resumed operations across all its manufacturing plants in the country, including Jamshedpur facility, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. 8/11 Indraprastha Gas | CMP: Rs 493.05 | Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price added 5 percent intraday on June 3 after Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 471 per share. CNG price hiked will help partly recover some of the fixed costs, reported CNBC-TV18. The company has increased the retail price of CNG in Delhi by Re 1 per kg. The gross margins for the company are now close to MGL for the CNG segment and higher FY21 gross margin provides a buffer to absorb 9-10% volume decline. 9/11 Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 754.90 | Stock price was up almost 3 percent ahead of the company's March quarter numbers. It is likely to report double-digit growth in earnings and revenue for the March quarter driven by key geographies. "Profit of the company is expected to grow by 23 percent on account of improved revenues from key geographies," said Narnolia which sees growth in US business on account of spectrum acquisition along with new launches. 10/11 BPCL | CMP: Rs 347.90 | Stock was up almost 2 percent ahead of its March quarter It is expected to report loss of around Rs 1,000 crore in quarter ended March 2020 due to inventory loss amid significant fall in crude oil prices. 11/11 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri | CMP: Rs 26.25 | Share price was up over 2 percent after rating agency CRISIL reviewed the company's credit rating. CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating at 'CRISIL BBB+', however, revised the outlook for bank loan facilities of the company to 'Negative' from 'Stable'. First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:49 pm