Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 3

Indraprastha Gas | CMP: Rs 493.05 | Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price added 5 percent intraday on June 3 after Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 471 per share. CNG price hiked will help partly recover some of the fixed costs, reported CNBC-TV18. The company has increased the retail price of CNG in Delhi by Re 1 per kg. The gross margins for the company are now close to MGL for the CNG segment and higher FY21 gross margin provides a buffer to absorb 9-10% volume decline.