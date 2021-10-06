Sharekhan bets on these 5 smallcaps with an upside of up to 29%

On a volatile day of trade, the Indian market started flat but gained momentum later to close nearly a percent higher on October 5 on buying in power and oil & gas stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 445.56 points, or 0.75 percent, at 59,744.88, and the Nifty was up 131 points, or 0.74 percent, at 17,822.30. The brokerage house Sharekhan is betting on these 5 smallcap stocks for an upside of 11-29 percent.