Sharekhan bets on these 5 smallcaps with an upside of up to 29%

Inox Leisure and Apollo Tyres among the 5 stocks on the list

Rakesh Patil
October 06, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
On a volatile day of trade, the Indian market started flat but gained momentum later to close nearly a percent higher on October 5 on buying in power and oil & gas stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 445.56 points, or 0.75 percent, at 59,744.88, and the Nifty was up 131 points, or 0.74 percent, at 17,822.30. The brokerage house Sharekhan is betting on these 5 smallcap stocks for an upside of 11-29 percent.
PNC Infratech | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 420 | LTP: Rs 371 | Upside: 13 percent
Laurus Labs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 800 | LTP: Rs 622 | Upside: 28 percent
Persistent Systems | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 4,160 | LTP: Rs 3,751 | Upside: 11 percent
Inox Leisure | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 470 | LTP: Rs 409 | Upside: 15 percent
Apollo Tyres | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 290 | LTP: Rs 225 | Upside: 29 percent
first published: Oct 6, 2021 10:33 am

