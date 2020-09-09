In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 9

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed lower by 0.28 percent and 0.94 percent, respectively. Sandip Das Sensex ended 171 points, or 0.45 percent, lower at 38,193.92 on September 9 while Nifty settled 39 points, or 0.35 percent, lower at 11,278. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed lower by 0.28 percent and 0.94 percent, respectively. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2163.55 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company announced that private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in its retail unit. This investment comes close on the heels of RIL's minority stake purchase in Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, through its subsidiary Reliance Retail. Silver Lake Partners is investing Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 1.75 percent stake. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com). Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 220.30 | The stock gained 3 percent after global financial firm Citi retained its 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target price. Citi reiterated a buy rating on Zee Ent and raised the target price to Rs 275 from Rs 240. As per CNBC-TV18, Citi is of the view that investor interest has started to return, as non-op issues are being addressed. Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 314 | The stock price shed over 5 percent after the company informed the exchanges that the government will sell up to 18,338,125 equity shares, or 10 percent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. Bharat Dynamics (BDL) informed the exchanges the government will sell shares for face value of Rs 10 each on September 8 (T Day – for retail investors) and September 9 (T+1 Day – for non-retail investors). Indian Hume Pipe | CMP: Rs 183.25 | The share price jumped almost 6 percent after the company received an order of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha. Indian Hume Pipe Co. has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha for the work of execution of rural piped water supply projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including five years operation and maintenance on EPC contract. The project is to be completed within two years, the company said in an exchange filing. AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 4070 | The stock shed 3 percent after late-stage studies of a highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, have been put on temporary hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on September 9 said the trials of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine have not been paused in India CG Power and Industrial Solutions | CMP: Rs 22 | The share price was down 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 262.88 crore for Q1FY21. The company's loss decreased marginally sequentially as in the March quarter of FY20, the company's loss had come at Rs 288.06 crore. In the June quarter for the previous financial year, the company's loss was Rs 73.60 crore. SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 402.15 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the company reported widening of loss in the June quarter of the financial year 2021. On September 8, the company reported a loss of Rs 52.26 crore for Q1FY21 against a profit of Rs 16.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. In Q4FY20, the company's loss was Rs 2.01 crore. Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4421.50 | The share price gained over a percent after the company announced the launch of Remdesivir, meant for treatment of COVID-19 patients, under a brand name ''Redyx'' in India. Texmaco Rail | CMP: Rs 27 | The stock was down over 3 percent after the Board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore via preferential issue. The company reported loss at Rs 27.6 crore against profit at Rs 8.93 crore while its revenue fell to Rs 218.4 crore against Rs 392 crore YoY. Dishman Carbogen | CMP: Rs 170.55 | The share price fell 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21). It had posted profit of Rs 34.31 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues during the quarter under review declined 9 percent YoY at Rs 474 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins contracted to 9.1 percent from 22.9 percent in the previous year's quarter. First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:48 pm