In pics | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 9

Indian Hume Pipe | CMP: Rs 183.25 | The share price jumped almost 6 percent after the company received an order of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha. Indian Hume Pipe Co. has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha for the work of execution of rural piped water supply projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including five years operation and maintenance on EPC contract. The project is to be completed within two years, the company said in an exchange filing.