Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 24

Among the sectors, the Nifty Bank index up 2.4 percent, while auto, metal and pharma indices rose 1 percent each. Sandip Das The benchmark indices ended at record highs on November 24, with Nifty going past 13,000 for the first time. At the close, the Sensex was up 445.87 points, or 1.01%, at 44,523.02, and the Nifty ended 128.70 points, or 1%, higher at 13,055.20. HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,444 | The share price gained over 3 percent, hitting a new high after CLSA retained its buy rating and raised the target from Rs 1,525 to Rs 1,700 per share. The research firm said the macro-environment had improved after the lockdown, adding that the better use of data analytics was leading to lower retail stress against PAT cycles. The firm said in the medium term, the opex efficiency had room to improve and the private bank was among its top picks. Datamatics Global | CMP: Rs 78.85 | The stock jumped 7 percent after the Board of Directors at a meeting on November 24 approved to dispose of the entire stake which is indirectly held in its step-down and material foreign subsidiary CIGNEX Datamatics Inc, the company said in an exchange filing. GMR Infra | CMP: Rs 25.65 | The stock was down 3 percent after an arbitration tribunal asked its arm, GMR Kamalanga (GKEL), to pay Rs 1,092 crore to SEPCO Electric Power Construction towards project payments and prolongation costs. The Chinese company had claimed project payments and prolongation costs from GKEL, which had also sought compensation for delays in project and defect liabilities. Ingersoll Rand | CMP: Rs 614 | The stock was down more than 6 percent after the company's promoter proposed to sell their stake. Ingersoll-Rand INC, a promoter of the company, proposes to sell up to 14,25,798 equity shares (representing up to 4.52% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company) on November 24, 2020 (for non-retail investors only) and on November 25, 2020 (for retail investors and for non-retail Investors). Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 495.25 | The share price ended in the green after the company won export orders for nearly 62,000 wheels from the US and EU market to be executed in January and February from its Chennai plant. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company added. AAVAS Financiers | CMP: Rs 1,570 | The stock added over 2 percent on November 24. AU Small Finance Bank sold 3.5 million shares, about 4.5 percent of its total equity of AAVAS Financiers, according to bulk data from BSE. Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,971.05 | The stock price was up over a percent on receiving a subscription amount of Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC). Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Google International LLC following which Google International LLC holds 7.73% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which published moneycontrol.com Opto Circuits | CMP: Rs 5.95 | The share price was down over 4 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 1268.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Sales declined 55.62 percent to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter as against Rs 39.52 crore during the year-ago period. Jubilant Industries | CMP: Rs 206.50 | The stock gained 3 percent on November 24. The company executed an “agreement to sell” for transfer of portable liquor licence for the manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. Consequent to the licence transfer, the company will no longer be manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor. Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 619 | The stock jumped 4 percent after Jefferies retained "buy" on the stock. The research firm has maintained the "buy" call and raised the target to Rs 700 from Rs 610 per share. It is of the view that the overall trend has improved with a better-than-expected festival season. First Published on Nov 24, 2020 04:34 pm