Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 24

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,444 | The share price gained over 3 percent, hitting a new high after CLSA retained its buy rating and raised the target from Rs 1,525 to Rs 1,700 per share. The research firm said the macro-environment had improved after the lockdown, adding that the better use of data analytics was leading to lower retail stress against PAT cycles. The firm said in the medium term, the opex efficiency had room to improve and the private bank was among its top picks.